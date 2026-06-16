Steelers, Jets Get Compelling Take on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy

The future of J.J. McCarthy with the Minnesota Vikings looks cloudy if he does lose the QB battle to Kyler Murray. Over the last few days, there’s been speculation about whether the Vikings could offload McCarthy if it becomes clear that Murray will be the starter.

Now the question is: if Minnesota’s new general manager, Nolan Teasley, decides to cut ties with McCarthy, where would the former first-round pick land to try to get a fresh start?

Christopher Kline of FanSided floated a few landing spots, and two that stand out are the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’d be behind Aaron Rodgers, and the New York Jets, where McCarthy might be able to see game time if veteran QB Geno Smith struggles at any point.

“If the Vikings end up opting for Murray’s experience and unique dual-threat traits, McCarthy becomes an intriguing trade candidate,” Kline wrote in a June 16 article. “His “rookie” season was a disaster, and the ankle injuries add another layer of concern, but McCarthy has tons of natural talent. Maybe another team believes it can develop him in ways Minnesota, with its win-now pressure, simply could not.”

Last season, McCarthy played 522 total snaps for Minnesota, leading to a 61.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 1,632 yards and 11 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. McCarthy also recorded 19 big-time throws and 15 turnover-worthy plays.

Meanwhile, on the ground, the Vikings QB added 156 scramble yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Would the Steelers Make Sense for Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy?

When it comes to the Steelers, they need a long-term solution at QB, as Rodgers might only be able to give Pittsburgh this season before he considers retirement. As a result, McCarthy might be a buy-low option for the Steelers, and, behind the Vikings QB, could learn behind Rodgers.

“The Steelers could view McCarthy as a worthy successor,” Kline added in his article. “There is clear organizational faith in Will Howard, a sixth-round pick in 2025. Drew Allar was selected in the fourth round in April. That said, neither has the same prospect pedigree as McCarthy.

“Howard is a very sturdy, point guard-like QB. Allar is more of a wild card, both immensely talented and incredibly reckless. McCarthy needs a ton of refinement, but he’s a reasonable upside swing who could learn a thing or two from Rodgers on the four-time MVP’s way out the door.”

Do the Jets Make Sense for J.J. McCarthy?

Meanwhile, the Jets don’t have much behind Smith. As a result, New York might want to improve their backup situation should the veteran suffer an injury or, due to play, the team decides to make a change under center. Because of those possibilities, Kline sees the Jets as a landing spot.

“Beyond Smith, the depth chart features Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook — two formerly undrafted free agents with more career interceptions than touchdowns — and Cade Klubnik, a fourth-round pick in April whose stock plummeted after a letdown senior campaign at Clemson,” Kline wrote.

“Klubnik is not untalented, and he could work his way into a position to start football games this season, but that speaks more to the dire state of New York’s roster than anything else… If New York does not feel great about its options, taking a swing on McCarthy’s development isn’t the worst imaginable use of resources.”