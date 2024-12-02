Vikings Urged to Sign Former 1st-Rounder After Injury to 5-Time Pro Bowler

The absence of Minnesota Vikings starting cornerback Stephon Gilmore was evident in the team’s nailbiting 23-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13.

Gilmore exited the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and did not return, thrusting backup Fabian Moreau into a prominent role.

The Cardinals attacked Moreau, who had played just one defensive snap the entire season previously, early and often. The 30-year-old cornerback posted a 39.3 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus (PFF) and allowed a third-quarter touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr., putting the Vikings behind by two possessions.

While head coach Kevin O’Connell said that the Vikings held out Gilmore for precautionary reasons, the team’s lack of depth at cornerback is concerning moving forward with Gilmore at 34 years old.

They should make a move to claim 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes off waivers after the Washington Commanders waived him over the weekend.

Emmanuel Forbes Offers Upside to Vikings CB Room Following Stephon Gilmore’s Injury

Selected 16th overall in the 2023 draft, Forbes was the second cornerback taken in the draft due to his physical tools. The 6-foot cornerback ran a 4.35-second 40-yard dash and measured a 79-inch wingspan, both of which ranked in the 92nd percentile of players at his position.

He was a ballhawk in college as the FBS’ all-time leader with six pick-sixes in three years at Mississippi State. His 14 interceptions were the most by any active player during his college career.

However, Forbes’ slight frame at 166 pounds coming out of college has been a bane to his success with Washington. Forbes struggled his rookie year in Jack Del Rio’s defense.

“In his rookie year, Forbes allowed six catches on just 14 press targets for 133 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, and an opponent passer rating of 77.4. In off coverage, he allowed 25 catches on 39 targets for 400 yards, three touchdowns, one interception, and an opponent passer rating of 113.2. Del Rio’s “concepts” didn’t help, and Forbes was acclimating to the speed and complexity of the NFL,” Athlon Sports’ Doug Farrar wrote.

Forbes was lost in the shuffle with the regime change under first-year coach Dan Quinn. He played sparingly, appearing in six games and seeing one starter before he was released in Week 12.

Farrar’s prescription for Forbes, still in the infancy of his career at 23 years old, is to play in a scheme that is mainly off coverage or zone.

Brian Flores’ defense does require a high football IQ. Forbes isn’t going to usurp Gilmore for his job this year.

But as an emergency fill-in, Forbes could offer some high upside if teams try to attack him like Arizona did Moreau in Week 12.

