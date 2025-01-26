Vikings Expected to Part Ways With $115 Million All-Pro

The Minnesota Vikings must decide who stays and who goes among their three starting cornerbacks — all of whom are pending free agents.

Despite maintaining a consistently high level of play well into his 30s, two-time All-Pro Stephon Gilmore may be the odd man out.

Gilmore, 34, signed a one-year deal during training camp after presumptive starter Mekhi Blackmon went down with a season-ending Achilles tear.

The Vikings spent several weeks evaluating their cornerback depth before ultimately signing Gilmore, who has made over $115 million in his career, to a $7 million contract on August 18.

Gilmore offered Minnesota a stable option at cornerback when nothing seemed to go right before the start of the season. He was a vital piece to a top-five scoring defense, playing over 900 snaps — the second-most at cornerback behind only Byron Murphy Jr.

However, with money to spend in the offseason, the Vikings may improve upon the position in free agency or with a top-100 draft pick.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Ragatz appraised the Vikings’ pending free agents and assigned a percentage for each player to return.

Gilmore received a 20% chance of returning, the lowest chances of any of the Vikings starting cornerbacks.

Byron Murphy Jr. Most Likely to Return Among Vikings Secondary

Gilmore isn’t the only cover man facing free agency this spring.

Of the Vikings’ top six players in the secondary, five are eligible for free agency. Murphy highlights the group after a breakout season.

He’s the No. 6-ranked cornerback in Pro Football Focus’ 2025 free agency rankings and the 33rd top free agent overall. Murphy’s six interceptions this season were the most among cornerbacks, and his versatility to play the slot and outside is valuable in Flores’ defense.

Ragatz assigned a 60% chance that Murphy signs an extension with the Vikings.

Third cornerback Shaq Griffin was given a 35% chance of returning.

Cam Bynum Likely Gone After Breakout Season With Vikings

The Vikings cornerback room could retain most of its talent, but the safeties are a position of more concern.

Cam Bynum played himself into a lucrative market come free agency that the Vikings may not be willing to match. PFF predicted Bynum would garner a contract worth $14.3 million a year in free agency, a deal that may not be a priority with needs elsewhere.

Cornerback and the offensive and defensive interiors have more glaring issues. Minnesota has Josh Metellus back next season. The Vikings seem confident Theo Jackson could step into a larger role next season as well.

However, if Harrison Smith decides to retire, the case to re-sign Bynum may be stronger.