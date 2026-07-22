NFL Legend Sends Strong Warning to Jordan Addison and the Vikings

One of the next Minnesota Vikings in line for a possible contract extension is wide receiver Jordan Addison. Before that happens, though, he needs to prove himself both on and off the field.

Legendary receiver Steve Smith Sr., who amassed over 14,000 yards in his 16-year career, thinks that Addison has all the football tools to be successful, but challenged him to be better outside of the game.

“I believe that Jordan Addison is at a crossroads in his career,” said Smith. “He needs to show people what kind of pro he is going to be. Playing football isn’t the question. It’s can he stay engaged and conduct himself when he’s not in the building in a way that doesn’t get him in trouble, suspended, or create some headaches that hurt his cause and take money off the table because he’s not making good decisions.”

Jordan Addison Still Has Hurdles to Clear to Stay with the Vikings Long-Term

Addison burst onto the scene as a rookie, tallying career-highs catches, yards and touchdowns. Since then, however, injuries and a suspension have limited his ability to stay on the field and help the team. And while there are few questions about Addison’s football abilities, the Vikings may be looking to see him mature a bit before handing out a $100 million extension after multiple off-field issues.

Earlier this offseason, the Vikings picked up Addison’s fifth-year option, keeping him under contract through 2027. But Minnesota stopped short of doling out a massive extension, opting instead to see how 2026 plays out for the young receiver.

If Addison’s production doesn’t reach the heights of his rookie campaign, or off-field issues continue to follow him, the Vikings may decide to move off of their former first-round pick via trade. With Justin Jefferson eating up a large chunk of the salary cap already, Minnesota could ultimately decide to spend their money elsewhere if Addison remains too risky. Still, he’s proven to be a valuable asset when healthy and available.

The Quarterback Drama in Minnesota is Far From Over

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks when training camp begins in just one week. Both Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy have been battling for the starting role all summer, and it seems that the competition is far from over according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“For the Minnesota Vikings, no doubt one of the biggest storylines of all training camp, they have their quarterback battle as well,” said Rapoport. “Is it Kyler Murray? Is it J.J. McCarthy? That is going to be going on throughout camp, through the preseason games, right up to the start of the season. Obviously it has wide-ranging ramifications for the organization, but who ends up being their starter will go a long way in determining just how these Minnesota Vikings end up doing.”

While Murray has long been rumored to be the heavy favorite, it appears that head coach Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings aren’t in any rush to name a starter. Minnesota added Murray for the veteran’s minimum this spring to compete with last year’s starter McCarthy.