Vikings Receive Strong Leonard Floyd Message Before Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings‘ defense is one of the best in the NFL, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores leading the way. However, there’s a major concern as Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers approaches: the depth at edge.

Minnesota has put its faith in Dallas Turner after trading away Jonathan Greenard this past offseason. However, behind Turner there are question marks. As a result, between now and the game against the Packers on Sept. 13.

In an Aug. 25 video from SKOR North, Thor Nystrom shared one name that the Vikings need to consider to bolster their pass rush depth.

“For the love of everything holy, Minnesota Vikings, get off your hands and sign an edge three today,” Nystrom said. “… Leonard Floyd, I think, is my new one. I was on the Jadeveon Clowney train before. He’s one of the aforementioned guys from a big list that have gotten picked off here.

“My attention’s turned to Leonard Floyd. He’s a great edge rusher in a 3-4 system coming off the edge. Leonard Floyd is 34 years old, with an $8.9 million AAV estimate on him.”

Last season with the Atlanta Falcons, Floyd played 460 snaps on defense, leading to a 60.1 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the 33-year-old generated 36 total pressures, four sacks, 23 hurries, and nine QB hits.

Floyd also recorded eight solo tackles and had 10 stops during his time with the Falcons.

Minnesota Has the Cap Space to Make a Move

Meanwhile, in terms of cap space, the Vikings have the room to make a move for the veteran pass rusher.

“They have flexibility,” Nystrom added. “They could even create more if they wanted to. I doubt that they will, but they rank 13th in the NFL in available cap space right now. They have the room to add… The top one on the board is Joey Bosa. He’s 31.

“I doubt that they would sign Joey Bosa. His estimated AAV on the open market is $13.7 million. The more realistic one is Haason Reddick, also 31, with an estimated market value of $4.9 million for one year.”

It will be interesting to see whether the Vikings decide to stand pat and address the situation closer to the trade deadline, or jump into the veteran free-agent market.

Jared Goff on Facing Vikings DC Brian Flores

Speaking of Minnesota’s defense, Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff gets to see the Vikings twice a season, and since arriving in the division, the veteran signal-caller has spotlighted what Flores does with the safeties that appear to cause him an issue.

“Harrison [Smith] and [Josh] Metellus allowed [for Flores and the Vikings defense] to do things that I’m not sure every other team could do,” Goff told former NFL player Chris Long on the Aug. 24 edition of “Green Light with Chris Long.”

“Those guys were so smart and so confident in what they wanted to do that they were able to hold down and get out of there at the snap with no repercussion. They knew where their problems were and understood the game in that way, which made it really hard.”