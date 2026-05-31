Vikings Get Strong Message on Jauan Jennings’ Offensive Impact

The Minnesota Vikings went the veteran route to fill the WR3 role that was left vacant after the departure of Jalen Nailor this offseason. After the free agency period and the 2026 NFL Draft, Minnesota chose to sign Jauan Jennings.

Last season with the San Francisco 49ers, Jennings posted a 68.3 overall PFF grade, finishing with 55 catches on 88 targets for 643 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 11.7 yards per reception. Furthermore, he recorded 180 yards after the catch and had three drops during the season.

Ahead of Jennings’ first season in Minnesota, former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber shared his thoughts on what the wideout will bring to the team this upcoming 2026 season.

“I think that’s where I’m really excited, not just about the things we just talked about and what [Jennings] can do from a versatility standpoint, but also because I think this team and this offense are really going to appreciate the attitude he brings on a daily basis,” Leber said in a May 29 video from his YouTube channel.

“It’s going to be knockdown, drag-out battles every game for the entire season, 17 games where he wants to bloody your nose and also run right past you for a touchdown. It’s a rare ability. There aren’t many players like that anymore. He’s kind of a throwback player, so to speak.”

What Jauan Jennings Will Bring to Minnesota

Moreover, Leber shared what he believes Jennings will bring to the Minnesota offense. The former 49ers wideout can take advantage of the matchups with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison also drawing attention from the opposing defense

“[Jennings] plays a different style of game that is probably more akin to a lighter tight end than a true No. 1 receiver or even the quintessential No. 3 receiver you think of because of the twitchiness factor,” Leber added. “That being said, he’s still extremely versatile.

“He can make plays as an X receiver all the way on the left side [and] he can make plays as a Z receiver all the way on the right side. He can play on the ball; he can play off the ball [and] he can do all those things. It’s just that I wouldn’t expect him to be that shifty, dynamic guy who is making really hard pivots and wowing you from that standpoint.”

Defenses Will Have Trouble Facing the Vikings

Leber, who is a former defender himself, noted that the opposing defense will have a challenging time facing the Vikings’ defense because of what Jennings brings physically.

“I think he’s more of a 12-personnel coverage buster and personnel buster because, as the season goes along, defenses are going to wonder how to line up against him,” Leber said. “He’s a little quicker than their strong safeties, but he’s not quite as quick as maybe their No. 1 corner.

“Yet teams can use him in different capacities, motion guys around and play big. Defenses may feel they need a bigger player on him, but that creates a passing-game mismatch. I think he’s going to give a lot of defenses a lot of fits.”