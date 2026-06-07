Vikings Receive Strong Statement on Free Agent Cameron Jordan

The Minnesota Vikings have roughly over $13 million in cap space (h/t Over the Cap) and a new general manager in Nolan Teasley. As a result, could Teasley want to make a move to shore up any weaknesses he might see on the team with mandatory minicamp on the horizon?

One area that might be of concern for the Vikings is the pass rush. This offseason, Minnesota traded Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles, allowing Dallas Turner to have a more prominent role in replacing Greenard’s production. Nonetheless, could Teasley want more depth so as not to put all the pressure on Turner?

A potential veteran free-agent name who makes sense for former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber is Cameron Jordan.

“Cam Jordan has been the ultimate pro throughout his entire career,” Leber said in a June 7 video on his YouTube channel. “Is he going to give you a lot of juice? Is he going to give you double-digit sacks? No, he’s not. But he’s going to be the voice that everybody listens to…

“I’d probably put Cam No. 1 [as a potential veteran free agent target]. Plus, his pops played for the Vikes. It is neat, and it would be fun. I would consider myself a younger head, not an older head, and I think that’s kind of a fun full-story moment.”

Vikings Could Still Use a Game Wrecker on Defense

Moreover, Leber’s co-host in the video, Cy Amundson, noted that he believes the soon-to-be 37 year-old still has plenty left in the tank, especially after last season.

“The crazy thing about Cam, and I don’t know what to make of it, after being a monster for a bunch of years, he had these three or four down years in a row, and then last year at 35, he puts up 10.5 sacks,” Amundson added.

“That’s not nothing. And I think ideally, whoever this guy is, and I think you’re right to put the attention here, because if all of a sudden Dallas Turner goes down in Week 2, you kind of go, ‘Oh, you’ve got a pretty good defense with a pretty important spot that is lacking for a period of time.’

“So, you kind of want, you remember Everson Griffen’s last productive year where he wasn’t the guy, but every time he came on the field, you’re like, ‘God damn, he wrecked that play.’ And I think Cam Jordan has that to him.”

Cameron Jordan Can Still Make on Impact

Last season with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan played 589 total snaps, earning a 76.0 overall PFF defensive grade. Moreover, the veteran generated 36 total pressures, 10 sacks, 21 hurries, one forced fumble, and five QB hits. Meanwhile, against the run, Jordan recorded 31 solo tackles.

Moreover, the Vikings’ new general manager, Nolan Teasley, comes from the Seattle Seahawks, where the team leaned on pass-rushing depth to fuel its Super Bowl run. Because of that, Teasley might want to follow that blueprint in Minnesota.

It will be interesting to see if Minnesota sees Jordan as a fit for Brian Flores’ defense and whether the veteran can replicate his production from last season.