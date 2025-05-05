New Study Confirms Minnesota Vikings’ Greatest Fear

The Minnesota Vikings are shaping things up for their 2025 season, and under the guidance of head coach Kevin O’Connell, the team is looking strong. They just added a slew of new players from 2025 NFL draft, and now, it’s about filling in any remaining gaps in the lineup and getting the team ready to hopefully have a winning season and one that doesn’t end as early as last year’s did.

While the Vikings are working on the things they can control about the 2025 season, a new report indicates that they might have to struggle when it comes to their 2025 schedule. Of course, the schedule is out of their control, so they’re doing right by focusing on what is in their control, but it would certainly help the team to have an easier tally of opponents in 2025. But, a new study says the Vikings, unfortunately, have one of the most difficult schedules in the NFL for 2025.

Minnesota Vikings’ 2025 Schedule is Not Ideal, Study Says

On Sunday, May 4, Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis released a tally of the most difficult NFL schedules for the 2025 season. In the feature, he stated that, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

The team with the easiest schedule for the 2025 season, according to Sharp’s research, is the San Francisco 49ers. On top of the 49ers, the New England Patriots also have the second easiest schedule in the NFL and the New Orleans Saints have the third easiest.

The Minnesota Vikings are on the opposite end of the spectrum. According to Sharp, the team has the fifth most difficult schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season, only behind the Eagles, Lions, Browns and Giants. At least one of the team’s NFC North foes is in there, but it’s still not great to see that the Vikings have such a difficult schedule.

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp added. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

The 2025 Opponents for the Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings’ 2025 schedule will include home games against the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Their road opponents include the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

So, how accurate is Sharp Football Analysis’ prediction? In the study, Sharp states that historical data confirms that NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedules are the most likely to finish with winning records, while those teams predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records.