Vikings Get Surprising Quarterback Proposal Out of Nowhere

The Minnesota Vikings and head coach Kevin O’Connell will be entering training camp with a quarterback battle on their hands.

As of right now, the overwhelming expectation is that Kyler Murray will end up being the Week 1 starter. However, Murray will face competition from both J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz.

Murray and McCarthy are the clear front-runners to be the starter. Whoever ends up losing the battle could end up being a trade candidate, with Wentz serving as the backup.

With such a crowded quarterback room already, the idea of the Vikings pursuing another quarterback would be surprising. That is a suggestion that has come up.

Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested that Minnesota could be a potential landing spot for currently retired quarterback Derek Carr if he chooses to return to the NFL.

“In the latest reports, new free agent QB acquisition Kyler Murray could request a trade from the Minnesota Vikings if he loses the battle against JJ McCarthy for the starting role,” Palacios wrote. “Murray is entering a pivotal point in his career, having one last chance to earn a new long-term deal. If he remains a backup, he probably won’t accept the fate. If that’s the case, expect the Vikings to have Carr on speed dial if McCarthy can’t stay healthy.”

Vikings Should Steer Clear of Any Derek Carr Interest

At the end of the day, no other quarterbacks are needed this year. Should things not work out with either Murray or McCarthy this season, then the Vikings could consider another option.

Carr would not move the needle for Minnesota. He took the 2025 season off and was far from being a top-tier quarterback when he chose to walk away from the game after the 2024 season.

During that 2024 campaign with the New Orleans Saints, Carr played in 10 games. He completed 67.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,145 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Those numbers aren’t bad, but they aren’t good enough for the Vikings to add him this year.

Throughout his entire NFL career, Carr has played in 169 total games. He has thrown for 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns, and 112 interceptions, while completing 65.1 percent of his passes.

Minnesota Should Have Its Quarterback Already in Town

Signing Murray in free agency should be the move the Vikings needed to make to shore up the quarterback room. He has shown flashes of star talent throughout his career.

Prior to signing with Minnesota, Murray played in 87 games for the Arizona Cardinals across seven years. He completed 67.1 percent of his passes for 20,460 yards, 121 touchdowns, and 60 interceptions. Murray also ran for 3,193 yards and 32 touchdowns.

If he can stay healthy, Murray could well be a long-term option for the Vikings. He is only 28 years old.

However, if things don’t work out with the former No. 1 overall pick, McCarthy is just 23 years old. Minnesota used the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on him.

Before pursuing any other quarterback option, the Vikings should give their current room a shot in 2026. One of the two front-runners to start should be a much better option than Carr would be at this point in his career.