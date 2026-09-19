Vikings Face Tough Decision With Jauan Jennings Out for Bears Game

The Minnesota Vikings will be without their No. 3 wide receiver Jauan Jennings for a critical contest against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Week 2, leaving pundits and fans to wonder who will assume the majority of his workload on Sunday, September 20.

According to the Daily Norseman, the battle for WR3 reps is likely to come down to two players: Tai Felton and Myles Price.

“With Jennings out, it will be interesting to see who officially becomes WR3 on Sunday,” Daily Norseman posted to X on Saturday. “Tai Felton and Myles Price each logged three snaps at WR against the Packers, way behind Jennings’ 31 [snaps].”

Myles Price, Tai Felton Each Have Compelling Cases to Move Into WR3 Spot Against Bears

Felton was a third-round pick of the Vikings’ in 2025, while Price joined the team as an undrafted free agent the same year. Both saw three offensive snaps last Sunday against Green Bay, though neither had a target come his way.

Price played in 16 games last season, but had zero targets in the pass game. Meanwhile, Felton appeared in all 17 of the Vikings’ contests in 2025 but saw only three targets. He made the most of them, catching three passes for 25 yards.

Felton returned seven kickoffs during his rookie campaign, though he is not on the kickoff return team for Minnesota in 2026. He is, however, the backup punt returner behind Price.

Price is also the team’s lead kickoff man this season. He brought back five kickoff returns for 179 yards in Week 1, including a 68-yard sprint that helped spur the Vikings’ late-game comeback. Price returned one punt for 13 yards as well, appearing on nine total special teams snaps for the afternoon.

Felton played 14 snaps on special teams but did not return a kickoff or a punt.

Jauan Jennings Only Under Contract With Vikings for 1 Year

How Minnesota decides to proceed could be an indicator of which player has the best chance of replacing Jennings in the long run.

Jennings inked just a one-year contract for $8 million. He will become a free agent next spring heading into his age-30 campaign and will likely hunt a longer-term deal.

Price may have a stronger line on a multi-contract future with the Vikings simply because he is so integral to the return game on special teams and has dynamic speed with which Minnesota can create explosive plays.

That said, Felton (6’1″) is four inches taller than Price (5’9″) and is potentially a more versatile pass-catcher because of his size advantage.

Jennings will miss Week 2 against the Bears in Chicago due to a death in the family and will presumably return to action for the Vikings next weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.