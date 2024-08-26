Vikings Urged to Pursue Veteran QB After Potential Roster Cut

If the Minnesota Vikings hope to avoid the chaos of the quarterback carousel they rode last season, they would be wise to sign another veteran who has experience winning in the NFL — and Taylor Heinicke fits that mold.

Forbes’ Steve Silverman detailed the game of chicken ahead for the Vikings come the final roster deadline on August 27.

The Vikings, who have Jaren Hall on the roster bubble after an injury he sustained, could release him to keep a third quarterback roster spot available for a veteran like Heinicke.

“A veteran quarterback who understands what it takes to play and win in the NFL is the answer,” Silverman wrote on August 25. “Taylor Heinicke of the Atlanta Falcons is likely to find himself looking for a job on cut-down day. He was a solid performer on a substandard Washington Commanders roster for three years and two other teams. He has 29 starts in his career and has compiled a 13-15-1 record while completing 604 of 966 passes for 6,635 yards with 39 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.”

Henicke would slot in as second on the depth chart behind Sam Darnold if given some time to learn the offense. Nick Mullens has a career 5-15 record as a starter but is valued as the most veteran quarterback in the offense.

Hall flashed in his final two preseason games, completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for 276 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. However, he is still considered a developmental prospect and the team may not want him thrust into action like last year.

The Vikings could try to sneak him onto the practice squad for the upcoming season, but that would risk another team signing him off waivers — much like the Vikings could try to do with Heinicke.

Taylor Heinicke Deemed Prime Trade Piece for Falcons

The Falcons are in a similar position as the Vikings with their quarterback room.

Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. are locked for the top two spots in the quarterback room, but they must decide whether they want to devote a roster spot for a third quarterback or try to sneak Heinicke on the practice squad.

Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler doesn’t see the latter happening given the scarcity of capable backup quarterback play around the league. He proposed the Falcons try to trade Heinicke.

“The value of a backup quarterback seemingly increases each year. Injuries occur, expectations adjust, and players who operate on a ‘one snap away’ basis are looked upon to keep an offense on-track,” Fowler wrote on August 14. “Looking at teams around the league with questions under center, Heinicke has the skill set and experience … to not only compete but also produce.”

Vikings Must Weigh Impact of QB3 on Other Position Battles

It wouldn’t be a surprise for the Vikings to keep Hall rostered and still pursue another quarterback on waivers. A former NFL quarterback, head coach Kevin O’Connell has touted the importance of the entire room’s development.

However, that third quarterback spot could lead to losing talent elsewhere.

The Vikings wide receivers room will likely have to part ways with Lucky Jackson after he flashed chemistry with J.J. McCarthy early in the preseason.

They’ve also loaded up on veteran defensive backs throughout the preseason and may have to part ways with developmental prospects like Akayleb Evans and Jay Ward who would ideally be stashed on the roster.