Lions Rookie Rips Vikings’ Justin Jefferson Ahead of Primetime

Detroit Lions rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold may need to take another look at the film.

Approaching a pivotal season finale that will determine the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, Arnold gave Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson all the bulletin board material he needs.

“We’re a bad matchup for Minnesota,” Arnold told the Detroit Free Press on December 31. “We got cover guys. They got good receivers, but we got cover guys.”

Jefferson has been a bane to the Lions defense since he entered the league. In nine career meetings, he’s racked up 1,154 yards receiving — the most against any single team in the league. His career-high 223 yards in a single game came against Detroit in 2022.

Last year, Jefferson put 141 and 192 yards on the Lions with Nick Mullens as his quarterback. The Vikings superstar is coming off a modest, by his standards, 81 yards and a touchdown against Detroit in Week 7, catching 7 of his 8 targets.

Meanwhile, Arnold has had a rollercoaster rookie year.

The 24th overall pick in last year’s draft, he’s given up 56 receptions for 728 yards for 4 touchdowns and a 103.6 quarterback rating when targeted. He ranks 119th among 126 qualifying cornerbacks with a 49.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade.

Covering Jefferson is rarely a one-man job for opposing defense, but Arnold will have his share of reps with Jefferson as his primary assignment when they meet in primetime on “Sunday Night Football.”

Lions Defensive Scheme Could Play Into Vikings’ Hands

The Vikings-Lions matchup has the makings of a firefight given both teams’ high-powered offenses. Their Week 7 meeting was no exception with Detroit escaping with a 31-29 victory.

This time around, Detroit’s defense is depleted due to a mass of injuries. Yet, they have not changed their defensive philosophy.

The Lions run man coverage more than any team in the league, which should benefit the Vikings pass-catchers who have a penchant for separating from coverage.

Detroit’s secondary is shorthanded with Carlton Davis out with a broken jaw, thrusting Amik Robertson to outside cornerback after playing primarily in the slot.

Robertson ranks 58th among qualifying cornerbacks with a 64.6 defensive grade by PFF this season. Jefferson caught a 25-yard touchdown against Robertson in Week 7.

Vikings Road Underdogs Against Lions

This week’s matchup is the biggest game of the regular season with the Lions and Vikings, both 14-2, vying for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Detroit, the winner of four straight against Minnesota, is a 2.5-point favorite over the Vikings at home. The game has the makings of a quarterback duel with Jared Goff and Sam Darnold riding two of the hottest streaks in the NFL.

Since Week 11, Goff has thrown 20 touchdowns to just 1 interception, while Darnold has thrown 18 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions during that span.

In Week 7, the Lions escaped with a 31-29 victory in Minnesota, converting a field goal with 15 seconds left in regulation.

This week’s rematch could come down to the wire as well with both offenses showing they can score at will in the first matchup.