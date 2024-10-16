Super Bowl Champion Sends 1-Word Message After Vikings Trade

The Minnesota Vikings emerged from their bye week with questions regarding the health of starting running back Aaron Jones. Jones left the Vikings’ Week 5 win over the New York Jets early with a hip injury.

The Vikings’ latest move, then, could prove to be an ominous sign for Jones, who has an extensive injury history.

Minnesota reacquired running back Cam Akers in a trade from the Houston Texans.

It is Akers’ second stint with the team, and the former 2021 Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Ram is certainly still familiar with the culture. Akers sent a fitting one-word message in reaction to his trade back to Minnesota.

“Skol,” Akers posted along with a purple heart and a graphic of the trade in an Instagram story on October 15.

“The Minnesota Vikings have acquired running back Cam Akers for the second time in 12 months, this time from the Houston Texans in an exchange of 2026 conditional draft choices, the team confirmed Tuesday,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on October 15.

“The Vikings will send a conditional 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Texans in exchange for a conditional 2026 seventh-round draft pick as part of the deal.”

Akers entered the league as a second-round pick by the Rams in the 2022 draft.

The Vikings originally acquired him from the Rams in a swap of conditional late-round picks in September 2023. He rushed for 138 yards and 1 touchdown on 38 carries in six games with Minnesota.

Akers’ four-year, $6 million rookie contract expired at the end of the 2023 season. He joined the Texans in free agency on a one-year, $1.1 million pact during the 2024 offseason.

“The short-term status of Vikings starter Aaron Jones is uncertain because of a right hip injury. Ty Chandler has been Jones’ backup and would start Sunday against the Detroit Lions if Jones can’t play, but Akers gives the Vikings better depth than current No. 3 running back Myles Gaskin,” Seifert wrote.

“Akers has a long history with Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell and offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, as the trio spent time together with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 and 2021.”

Kevin O’Connell ‘Loves’ Cam Akers

Ahead of the Vikings’ Week 3 win over the Texans, O’Connell praised Akers’ resilience. Among other ailments in a lengthy injury history, Akers tore his right Achilles in Week 1 of the 2021 season. He missed the regular campaign and returned for the Super Bowl.

Akers tore his left Achilles in November 2023, two months after his trade to the Vikings.

“I love Cam Akers,” O’Connell told reporters in September. “Got a chance to be around him from, really, his first day being an NFL player coming off an unbelievable career at Florida State. Cam is such a unique person, special person and talent. But to deal with the type of adversity he has in his young career, and just never once have you ever heard him feel sorry for himself. Incredibly tough player both mentally and physically.

“I know exactly what Cam Akers is and what he’s capable of, more importantly, on any Sunday in the National Football League.”

The Vikings wanted to bring Akers back in free agency. He appeared eager to return before he chose the Texans. O’Connell said the two sides had “dialogue.” But he was happy for Akers in his opportunity in Houston with the Texans.

Akers has rushed for 147 yards on 40 carries through six weeks in 2024.

He has rushed for more than 4.0 yards per carry in three of his five games played during the regular season.

Vikings Trade for Cam Akers Puts Ty Chandler on Notice

The obvious implication of the Vikings’ trade for Akers is that Jones might not be healthy even after the bye week. Jones was in good spirits before attending a Minnesota Lynx game last week. However, the move could also speak volumes about the team’s faith in Chandler.

Chandler is in his third season with the team and has rushed for 147 yards on 42 carries in 2024.

He tallied 14 carries for 30 yards in Week 5, taking over lead duties after Jones’ injury.

Save for a 10-carry, 82-yard showing versus the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, Chandler has averaged 2.1 yards or less per tote. He also has six receptions for 42 yards. That gives him an edge over Akers (four receptions for 16 yards) in that regard.

The Vikings also have former Miami Dolphins back Myles Gaskin on the active roster. Former 2023 Indianapolis Colts undrafted free agent Zavier Scott is on the Vikings practice squad.