Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in Jeopardy of Losing Top Target for Packers Game

The Minnesota Vikings‘ offense could look a lot different against the Green Bay Packers this weekend than it has all season long with Kirk Cousins back under center, but there is a potential setback lurking on the injury report a few days ahead of the critical NFC North Division matchup at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Tight end TJ Hockenson, who teamed up with Cousins in Minnesota via another mid-season trade back in 2022 under the team’s previous front office regime, missed practice for the second straight day on Thursday, November 12 due to wrist and chest injuries.

“Pretty notable Vikings injury report today,” Alec Lewis of The Athletic wrote on X. TJ Hockenson DNPs are big. Packers LBs have been very susceptible in passing game.”

Hockenson, 29 years old, has played in all eight of the team’s contests this season, starting seven of those. He has tallied 35 catches for 328 yards and three scores.

The tight end in in the final year of his contract with the Vikings and will be a free agent next March if he does not ink an extension with Minnesota before then.

Vikings Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson Opens Up on Return of QB Kirk Cousins to Minnesota

Even if Cousins is without Hockenson, he will have a couple of wide receivers at his disposal in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison who are more than a little excited to have their old quarterback back in the huddle.

Jefferson spoke with reporters about the development on Thursday.

“It’s just kind of a joy to hear him take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field,” Jefferson said. “It’s definitely a cool little situation, for sure.”

Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz Both on Injury Report Thursday

Also on the injury report Thursday were both potential backup quarterbacks in Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

Murray continues to battle the hamstring concern that served as the injury cover for what Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported earlier this week was the QB’s soft benching against the Buffalo Bills on “Monday Night Football” three days ago. He has not practiced in any capacity this week.

Meanwhile, Wentz is coming off one of the worst performances by any NFL quarterback in years (8-of-25 for 81 yards and two INTs), which came in Murray’s stead against Buffalo. The Vikings finished the game with six points and lost by 17 points to the Bills at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Wentz has been a limited participant in practice both days this week due to an ankle injury that he sustained against Buffalo.

As of Thursday night, the Vikings are three-point underdogs against the Packers in Week 10, per DraftKings Sportsbook.