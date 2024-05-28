Vikings’ $66 Million Star Expected to Miss 1st Month of 2024 Season

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to miss Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson for the first four to six weeks of the 2024 season as he continues his return from a knee injury he suffered late last year.

While Hockenson’s status continues to be monitored, Inside the Vikings’ Will Ragatz reported on May 23 that the arrival of former Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan was a preemptive move to shore up the tight end position in Hockenson’s absence.

Tonyan, 30, shined during his workout and slots in as potentially the top pass-catching option in the tight-end room outside of Hockenson. Tonyan has 171 career receptions for 1,764 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in his six-year career.

Meanwhile, Hockenson, who signed a four-year, $66 million extension last season, is a candidate to start the season on the injured reserve (IR) list, which requires players to sit a minimum of four games.

Hockenson tore his ACL and MCL after taking a low hit from Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph in Week 16. He underwent a successful surgery on January 29. His surgery was delayed a month to let his MCL heal, according to the Star Tribune.

T.J. Hockenson Breaks Silence on Lions’ Kerby Joseph’s Low Hit

As Hockenson recovers from his injury, he’s had time to reflect on the play that put him out potentially nine months.

Hockenson corralled a pass midstride and had his legs taken out on a play where Joseph lowered his helmet, a dangerous tactic to not only Hockenson but also Joseph.

“It’s tough. It really is,” Hockenson told reporters on April 14.“We’re big guys, obviously, running through the middle of the field. And this is a business, and I don’t think anybody goes out on the field wanting to injure a player like that. So I’m looking at the light of that and hoping that’s not what the intent was, to injure a player in that sense.”

Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee also tore his ACL and MCL on a low hit from Joseph a few weeks later. Joseph came under scrutiny but was not penalized by the NFL for either hit.

“I think that to have it happen a couple weeks later, I think that’s something that the league needs to look at and just see what … could they do,” Hockenson added. “You trust that the players are going to protect each other. Sometimes that doesn’t happen in the heat of the game, and that’s understandable. But the fact is that you don’t want a guy coming in like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this to this guy.’

“I hope that’s not what the case was, and I hope that’s not the case in any player. … I’m not saying that is or that isn’t. But you really want the players to protect other players. And whether it’s taught or it’s not taught from the team or from the league, you just want to be able to protect another guy. Because that’s his career, that’s his livelihood. And you don’t want to affect that in any sense. And that’s what it’s done.”

Vikings Face Tough Test to Start the 2024 Season

Hockenson’s expected absence will add to a difficult start to the Vikings’ 2024 season.

The Vikings face five playoff teams in the first seven weeks of the season with a new Week 1 starting quarterback under center for the first time in six seasons.

Fortunately, the Vikings have a Week 5 bye, which could be an ideal window to acclimate Hockenson back into the offense.