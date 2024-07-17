Vikings’ TJ. Hockenson Suffered 2nd Major Injury During 2023 Season

While Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson‘s availability is in question as he recovers from a season-ending knee injury in December, his toughness is undeniable.

Appearing on a July 15 episode of the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, Hockenson revealed details behind a rib injury he played through during the 2023 season; he fractured two of his ribs against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9. That didn’t stop him from posting 135 yards in the first half against the New Orleans Saints with Josh Dobbs playing quarterback.

“Broke my rib in the Atlanta game. Fractured 2 ribs on my right side… The next week is the Saints. I had 135 [yards] in the first half with Dobbs playing,” Hockenson said.

The demands of the tight end position call for not just running routes, but also blocking and taking plenty of contact at the line of scrimmage.

Hockenson’s performance against the Saints should put to bed any questions about his toughness and desire to play — but given the potential that he starts the season on the injured reserve list, there will be some calls for Hockenson to return to action.

Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Updates His Recovery From Knee Injury

Recovering from tearing his ACL and MCL on a low hit from Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph, Hockenson is approaching the seven-month mark since the December 24 injury.

While Hockenson sounds optimistic, the Vikings will stay patient and not rush him back into action. The 27-year-old tight end signed a four-year, $66 million contract in 2023; the Vikings will have his long-term health in their best interest.

T.J. Hockenson Impressed by J.J. McCarthy, Confident in Sam Darnold

With a new quarterback poised to start Week 1 for the first time in six years, the Vikings’ quarterback situation will be one of the biggest training camp storylines this summer.

Hockenson signaled that it may be more of a competition than expected.