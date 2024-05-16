Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson Breaks Silence on Facing Falcons, Kirk Cousins

After catching passes from Kirk Cousins for two years, Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson will have to adjust when the Vikings face the Atlanta Falcons.

Upon the release of the Vikings’ 2024 schedule, which includes a Week 14 home game against Cousins’ Falcons, Hockenson addressed the reunion with his former quarterback.

“It’s gonna be for sure weird to see Kirko in a Falcons jersey,” Hockenson said on May 15 during the “NFL Schedule Release ’24” show.

Both Hockenson and Cousins are coming back from season-ending knee injuries and should be in prime shape in time for the December 1 matchup.

“He’s one of those guys that’s going to attack his rehab, as well,” Hockenson said of Cousins. “He’s gonna come back and be the same player he was [before] he was hurt. It’s gonna be, obviously, a challenge to go up against him. But we’re in purple now and he’s gonna be on the other side, so we’ll treat him as so.”

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson’s Timeline to Return Remains Uncertain

While Hockenson didn’t discount the possibility he could return in time for a Week 5 London game against the New York Jets, his recovery remains unclear.

“They haven’t really put a timeline on it,” Hockenson said of his recovery from tearing his ACL and MCL in a Week 16 loss to the Detroit Lions. “We’re just kinda taking it day by day, week by week, there’s just so many variables that you can go through in this process. I’m doing really good right now. We’re attacking each process. I’m attacking each one and it’s been awesome, the progression has been incredible.”

Hockenson played a key role in the Vikings offense after he signed a four-year, $68.5 million extension last year. He corralled 95 receptions for 960 yards receiving and five touchdowns in 15 games.

He hopes he’ll be ready for his first international game.

“Going overseas, expanding the league and the NFL and the fanbase, across, not just the nation,” he said. “But the world is just super exciting for the Minnesota Vikings.”

Kirk Cousins Addresses Falcons’ Selecting Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons’ selection of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. eighth overall was the biggest jaw-dropper of the draft considering the Falcons had signed Cousins to a four-year, $180 million deal a month earlier.

Cousins appeared to be the answer at quarterback for the next four seasons, however, Penix’s arrival does put more pressure on Cousins for these next two seasons. The final two years of his contract are not guaranteed, which could be the Falcons’ window to move off Cousins and plug in Penix if the veteran quarterback does not deliver a deep playoff run.

Cousins addressed his reaction on draft day, revealing he had just left a team event when the Falcons front office called him to let him know they would be selecting a quarterback. He said it was “pretty straightforward” and has maintained that he’s moving forward from the potential surprise.

“Mike’s been great,” Cousins told reporters on May 14, per NFL.com. “(There’s) always going to be competition in this league, and you’ve always got to go out and earn it. I’m going to control what I can control and also understand there’s a lot that you don’t control. I learned a long time ago that you’ve got to focus on what you can control.”