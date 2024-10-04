Vikings Make Roster Move With T.J. Hockenson After 4-Game Absence

The Minnesota Vikings opened T.J. Hockenson‘s 21-day practice window on Friday, October 4 — a step toward his return to action after an ACL injury he suffered last December.

Hockenson traveled with the team for a Week 5 matchup in London against the New York Jets but is not expected to play this week.

The timing of the move is interesting given the Vikings’ upcoming schedule coming out of their Week 6 bye. They face the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 20 before a four-day turnaround, facing the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football on October 24.

The move allows Minnesota flexibility to not force Hockenson back into action before that Week 8 matchup against the Rams. O’Connell did not disclose any details on when they expect him to return.

“He’s done a great job. He feels great, but we’ve got to get him acclimated back to football, so that’s kind of the plan,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said, per Vikings.com. “I probably won’t be giving many daily updates on the ‘when,’ as far as his game-day activation, but it’s just going to be great to have him back on the grass with the guys. I know he’s been really looking forward to it.”

Rolling out Hockenson for the Week 8 matchup in Los Angeles would be advantageous given the Rams would also only have four days of recovery and preparation for the game. Hockenson would have the freshest legs on the field.

However, the Vikings’ matchup with the Lions will be vital in deciding the NFC North division title chase. There’s also likely motivation to return in time for the Lions game after Hockenson tore his ACL in a game against his former team last year.

With Hockenson’s practice evaluation window opened, Minnesota must activate him to the 53-man roster by October 25 or place him on season-ending injured reserve.

T.J. Hockenson Eager to Re-Join Vikings After 4-0 Start

The Vikings offense has thrived despite missing Hockenson, who caught a career-high 95 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Minnesota ranks fourth in scoring entering Week 5, averaging 29.0 points per game behind a balanced offensive attack. The Vikings have outscored competition 116-59 through four games in dominant fashion, trailing only 3 minutes, 26 seconds this entire year.

Addressing his return, Hockenson admitted he’s eager to get back on the field.

“I just want to be out there with them and, obviously, enjoy the winning with them and, even if that’s not where we were at in the point. But to be just out there, with the guys, playing the game that you love, is football. So that’s going to be funny, either way,” Hockenson told reporters on October 2.

“When I get out there, I like to have fun, put a smile on people’s faces. So I think that’s just really what I’m excited to get out there to do. Just enjoy the moment with the guys and really just continue to be a part of this team. And just bring a vibe that we already have, but I can continue out on the field.”

