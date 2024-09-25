Former Vikings QB Shares Tragic News After Brett Favre Diagnosis

In light of Brett Favre‘s announcement of his Parkinson’s diagnosis, former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowl quarterback Tommy Kramer revealed that he is also dealing with a similar struggle.

Kramer, 69, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on September 25 that he was diagnosed with dementia a year ago.

“I feel it’s best I let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia just over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic,” Kramer wrote, referencing Favre announcing he has Parkinson’s a day earlier. “Dr’s say I could have anywhere from 2 to 10 years, just had my year check up and it hasn’t advanced and I’ve been sober for almost a year now which will definitely help.”

Vikings QB Tommy Kramer Wouldn’t Change a Thing

The Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA) Comeback Player of the Year in 1986, Kramer was named “Two-Minute Tommy” for his miraculous fourth-quarter comebacks throughout the 80s.

He played 14 seasons in the league, 13 with the Vikings, and totaled 24,777 passing yards and 159 touchdowns. He led the league with a 92.6 passer rating during the 1986 season.

“Please, no sympathy, I’ve lived a great life and wouldn’t change a thing,” Kramer added. “Nobody wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that’s exactly how I’m going to battle this. Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes stuff like this can happen. Im grateful to the NFL for the opportunity and am glad they are trying to do things to protect today’s players.”

Kramer has spent his elder days engaging with Vikings fans, often visiting bars across the state during the NFL season. He hopes to continue to revel with Vikings fans while spreading awareness about player safety.

From Kramer:

Financially I’m fine, but I know there are players out there who I played with that need all the help they can get. Unfortunately for me, the NFL will only try to help out with any of my medical bills and therapy what my personal insurance won’t cover. I’m hoping to bring some awareness so the NFL will be able to help others and future players who are battling illnesses like myself. It’s still all about the fans for me, as long as I’m able, I’m going to continue to be out there and travel to the small towns which I love most and meet the fans. Thank you for all the support and always remember, “We’re not here for a long time, we’re here for a good time”. TK

Vikings-Packers Week Brings Back Fond Memories for Kramer

As both the Vikings and Green Bay Packers franchises will reminisce about the memories that Favre and Kramer gave them ahead of a Week 4 matchup, the Vikings quarterback’s most infamous game came at the expense of Green Bay.

During a Week 4 matchup with the Packers in 1986, Kramer tossed six touchdowns through three quarters in a 42-7 blowout at home.

It is one of the most lopsided Vikings wins of the rivalry, and arguably one of Kramer’s best games.