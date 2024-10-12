Vikings Urged to Trade for 2-Time Pro Bowl RB Amid Jones’ Injury Concerns

The Minnesota Vikings running game managed just five yards without Aaron Jones in the second half of their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets in the second half — prompting a call for reinforcements in the running back room.

Among several potential trade candidates could be a star the team had interest in back in March, former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowler Tony Pollard.

“There are multiple fans at a very high level of Tony Pollard,” KSTP’s Darren Wolfson reported on March 7, adding that Pollard’s performance in a dominant 40-3 win over the Vikings in 2022 has had some staying power in Minnesota. “Doesn’t mean they’re going to chase him, but Tony Pollard is somebody that has some fans in Eagan.”

Pollard was a problem for the Vikings in 2022. He rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries and caught all six of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns. A dual threat out of the backfield, he is a viable option to replace Jones and split carries with Jones once he’s back from injury.

Signing a three-year, $24 million deal with the Tennessee Titans in the offseason, Pollard has struggled along with the Titans offense with Will Levis under center.

If the Titans can’t turn around their 1-3 start to the season, they may be sellers at the trade deadline.

Tennessee has second-year back Tyjae Spears, who fits a similar mold to Pollard and is on a cheaper contract. The Titans may be willing to offload Pollard’s contract for the cost of a Day 3 pick.

Meanwhile, Jones, 30, has a history of injuries and could use the reinforcements even once he returns from a hip injury he sustained in Week 6.

Tony Pollard Could Return to Pro Bowl Form in Timeshare With Aaron Jones

A 2019 fourth-round pick by the Cowboys, Pollard has exceeded expectations throughout his career.

Pollard was the fourth-highest graded running back by Pro Football Focus (PFF) in 2021 and 2022, earning two Pro Bowl nods, before he became the Cowboys’ starter. He averaged 5.13 yards per carry across his first four seasons in the league as a change-of-pace back to Ezekiel Elliott.

But last season Pollard regressed once he took the reigns of the rushing game last season. He still rushed for over 1,000 yards, but his 4.0 yards per carry average was a career-low. Pollard finished as PFF’s 15th highest-graded back last season.

Pollard’s struggles weren’t entirely on him. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy faced some scrutiny for not highlighting the running back’s playmaking ability.

But beyond his rushing ability, Pollard’s prowess in the passing game is what should entice the Vikings. He handled a heavy workload as a pass catcher, catching 55 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in 2023.

More importantly to Kevin O’Connell, Pollard is a reliable pass-blocker.

He posted the fourth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade (70.6) among running backs with 60 or more pass-blocking snaps. Pollard was trusted in Dallas, taking the second-most pass-block snaps (115) of any running back in the league.

Jones and Pollard are both backs who have thrived in timeshares. Pairing the duo together would be ideal for keeping both backs fresh and also having a reliable option if either missed time with an injury.

Vikings’ Ty Chandler Struggled in Lead Role vs. Jets

The case for trading for a running back comes after Ty Chandler struggled in the second half of Minnesota’s Week 6 win over the Jets.

Chandler has shined at times throughout his three-year career, including ultimately taking Alexander Mattison‘s job as the lead back late in the 2023 season.

But against the Jets, Chandler struggled to follow his blocks and fumbled a pitch in the first quarter.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell called Jones “week-t0-week” with his hip injury, but even if Jones returns soon, the Vikings are one play away from facing similar struggles running the ball if they do not fortify the running back room before the November 5 trade deadline.