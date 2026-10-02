Vikings Trade Pitch Adds Jordan Mason, Aaron Jones Insurance in $22 Million RB

The Minnesota Vikings have added two running backs to the roster over the last month after drafting one back in April, all because Jordan Mason is hurt and Aaron Jones Sr. is aging and his usage rate is a concern.

Instead of continuing to amass reserve backs with little experience and even fewer accomplishments on the resumés, the Vikings could take a bigger swing by trading for a former Pro Bowler.

Dan Graziano of ESPN recently suggested Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard as a strong trade candidate. And given Minnesota’s multiple moves at the position coupled with a shaky pass game under QBs Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz, the Vikings profile as a viable landing spot for Pollard if they’re willing to invest in him.

Tony Pollard Reasonable Target for Vikings Given RB Room Circumstances

Graziano made his pitch on Friday, October 2 for any NFL team in need of a RB to make a play for Pollard based on how cheap the eight-year pro would be on the salary cap sheet in 2026, which is the final season of his three-year, $21.75 million contract.

The Titans have not looked good — Pollard sort of has, rushing for 173 yards at 4.6 per carry. He’s also 29 years old and making an affordable $6.74 million in the final year of his contract. Tennessee still has Tyjae Spears in the backfield, and the Titans drafted Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round of this year’s draft. Running back is a position where teams endure significant attrition throughout the season, and Pollard is a veteran who could help fill a hole with a contender if the Titans fall out of contention as many expect. If he’s healthy and not in Tennessee’s long-term plans beyond this season, Pollard is the kind of player who could be on the move.

Pollard has eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards every year between 2022-25 and has 25 rushing TDs over that span. He has also caught 256 passes for 1,785 yards and five scores across 115 career games played (59 starts).

Aaron Jones May Not Hold Up All Season under Current Workload

Mason has a thumb fracture and will not be eligible for a return from the injured reserve list (IR) until the team’s Week 7 contest against the Indianapolis Colts on October 25.

That will be the Vikings’ sixth game of the campaign, as they have their bye over Week 6 following a road contest against the New Orleans Saints on October 11.

Meanwhile, Jones has assumed the primary load in the run game. He split work with Mason in Week 1, during which Jones amassed 12 carries.

However, Jones has logged 40 carries and six targets in the passing game in the two contests since. He sustained a knee injury in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears but was able to play last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.