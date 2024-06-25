‘Bold’ Vikings Trade Prediction Bodes Well for J.J. McCarthy

The Minnesota Vikings plan to open the season with Sam Darnold under center. They want to bring rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy along slowly, letting him prove he is ready rather than throwing him into the fire too early and risk breaking his confidence.

But Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr calls for a rapid rise in a “bold prediction” for the 2024 season.

Orr predicts the Vikings will trade Darnold at the deadline in November, elevating McCarthy to QB1 status.

“The 2018 No. 3 pick of the Jets will have a short runway as the Minnesota Vikings’ starter before he gets traded before the Nov. 5 deadline to a contender that has an injured starter, paving the way for the J.J. McCarthy era to begin in Minnesota,” Orr wrote on June 20.

The Vikings traded up with the Jets to land McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick of the draft.

McCarthy endured heavy scrutiny about his ceiling and lack of exposure as a passer during the pre-draft process.

However, his former college head coach, Jim Harbaugh, has touted his ability to play the position better than any of his draft classmates. Playing under Harbaugh has been one of the positives for McCarthy in evaluations.

Trading Darnold and elevating McCarthy could portend good things for the Vikings.

Kevin O’Connell Left Door Open for J.J. McCarthy, Vikings’ Other QBs

It could suggest that Darnold has failed, as Orr predicts. But it could also mean that Head Coach Kevin O’Connell is convinced that McCarthy is ready.

“We haven’t had to put out a depth chart or anything like that. But, yeah, I would say Sam would be the guy I would look to based upon the spring he’s had and, really, where he’s at in his career, in his quarterback journey, and what he’s been able to do,” O’Connell told reporters on June 12. “Coming in and really hit the ground running and really kind of take advantage of a competitive situation.”

What began as a strong endorsement of the veteran ended with the door open for the rookie. He did not close the door on the 2023 holdovers Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall having an opportunity to showcase themselves either.

“J.J.’s really improved, Nick Mullens has had a great spring, and Jaren has also improved,” O’Connell said. “I’ve told all four of those guys, ‘Look, depth charts are great. And it’s great to understand where I’m at currently today. But that’ll mean really nothing about the future. That’ll be nothing about a week or two out.”

McCarthy may begin training camp No. 2 on the depth chart but may not stay there long.

Orr notably predicted that the Vikings would hit the over on their projected win total (6.5 wins) and that Aaron Jones would “catch more than 35 passes.”

2024 the ‘Season of Sam Darnold’ Amid Vikings Trade Prediction

McCarthy’s gain would seem to be at Darnold’s expense. But while Orr predicts a short leash leading to the trade, he has the Vikings sending the journeyman to a competitive situation.

“Darnold will head back to the AFC and start in a critical late-season game against the Jets, a team that will be teetering on the brink of playoff contention,” Orr wrote. “After playing well in a thrashing of the Jets, the New York Post back page headline will be GHOST STORY.”

Microphones infamously caught Darnold saying he was “seeing ghosts” during a game in 2019.

The Jets face the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, Miami Dolphins (twice), Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, and Buffalo Bills after the deadline.

They close the regular season with the Jaguars and Rams in Weeks 15 and 16. Their final two meetings are against division opponents in the Bills and Dolphins. Darnold could have to outduel Aaron Rodgers for the win in such a scenario.