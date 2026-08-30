Vikings Trade 6-Foot-6, 330-Pound Offensive Tackle to Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings are pulling the plug on Walter Rouse’s time with the organization.

“The #Patriots are trading for former #Vikings OT Walter Rouse, source says,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported in a post on X as it’s a 6th rounder/7th round flop. Rather than a release, Rouse is dealt.”

This was a quick turn of events for Rouse and the Vikings.

Vikings Trade OT to Patriots

The Vikings selected Rouse 177th overall in the 2024 draft. He appeared in one game as a rookie, logging seven appearances during his second season in 2025. Rouse appeared to be in good shape, avoiding the initial wave of cuts.

“He isn’t the bendiest tackle, but Rouse is sharp,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis wrote on August 30, before the trade went down, adding “He held his own in the preseason.”

The Vikings announced the trade themselves a short while later. Here is the breakdown:

Vikings get:

2027 sixth-round pick

Patriots get:

Walter Rouse

2027 seventh-round pick.

That the Vikings had to pay to move on from Rouse, even while securing the better of the two draft picks is an unfortunate footnote for Minnesota and Rouse. This offseason was one of change for the Vikings, including moving on from former general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

Former Vikings GM’s Record Takes Another Hit

Adofo-Mensah was in charge when the Vikings drafted Rouse, and this is yet another black mark on his track record, which was already polarizing in nature.

Rouse goes to the AFC champion Patriots in the deal.

Whatever his future holds, that is a positive detail in an NFL story that is still being written. Notably, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell began his career as a third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2008 and has maintained some of those relationships.

It would not be surprising to learn that that played a part in the Vikings decision to part ways with the young offensive lineman in a deal that was, at best, a push.