Minnesota Vikings Announce Training Camp News Amid QB Battle

The Minnesota Vikings have set the dates for 2026 training camp, giving fans their first extended public look at a team entering one of its most important summers under head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The Vikings announced that 2026 training camp at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center will open to fans on Saturday, August 1, with “Back Together Weekend: Saturday Edition.” The team said season-ticket members can access tickets beginning June 16 at 11 a.m. ET, with general public sales beginning June 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

That makes the schedule announcement more than a fan-experience update. It sets the stage for the most watched Vikings quarterback competition in years, with J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray expected to carry the central storyline into camp.

Vikings Training Camp Opens With QB Battle in Focus

Minnesota’s camp slate includes daily practices on August 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13 and 17, with most practices scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT. The team also announced a night practice for Sunday, August 9, with practice scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

For fans, those practices will be the first real chance to compare McCarthy and Murray in a more public football setting after offseason workouts and minicamp.

The Vikings have not treated quarterback competition as a side issue this offseason. O’Connell said in January that “there has to be” competition at the position and that it would make both the quarterback room and the offense better. The Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling also reported that O’Connell and then-general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah both expected the Vikings to create competition for McCarthy in 2026.

That context matters now because the training camp schedule gives the competition a public runway. McCarthy is still the young quarterback the Vikings invested in, but Murray’s arrival gives O’Connell a legitimate alternative and raises the stakes for every rep.

Joint Practices With Ravens Could Be Most Revealing

The most important dates on the camp schedule may not be the opener or the night practice. They may be August 19 and August 20, when the Vikings are scheduled to hold joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens.

Joint practices often create a more useful evaluation environment than standard camp sessions. Quarterbacks have to handle different coverage rules, unfamiliar pass-rush looks and more game-like urgency without the same level of preseason risk.

For McCarthy, those Ravens practices could be a chance to show command, accuracy and growth against a defense that is not seeing the same route combinations every day. For Murray, they could be a chance to show how quickly he has absorbed O’Connell’s system and whether his mobility adds a different stress point to the offense.

That is the real football value behind the schedule. Fans will be able to track who opens periods with the first-team offense, who finishes drives, who is trusted in red-zone work and how the coaching staff divides reps as the preseason approaches.

J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray Give Vikings Camp Real Stakes

The Vikings’ official site recently noted that McCarthy and Murray split reps during minicamp, underscoring that the quarterback competition is already part of the team’s offseason rhythm.

O’Connell has also framed the broader goal as building a deeper, more competitive quarterback room. NFL.com’s Kevin Patra reported that O’Connell wanted the Vikings to have the “deepest, [most] talented room” possible and viewed competition as a way to help the offense thrive.

That is especially important for McCarthy. The former first-round pick’s 2025 season included flashes, but also injuries and inconsistency. Goessling reported that McCarthy completed 57.6% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while starting 10 games.

Murray changes the tone of camp because he is not merely a developmental arm. His presence creates a daily scoreboard around the quarterback position, even if O’Connell does not publicly frame every practice that way.

The Vikings’ first regular camp practice is scheduled for August 1. By the time the team reaches the Ravens joint practices nearly three weeks later, the quarterback picture should be much clearer, or much more complicated.

Either way, the Vikings just gave fans the dates to circle.