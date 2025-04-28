Vikings Sign Highly Ranked UDFA RB as Possible Ty Chandler Replacement

The Minnesota Vikings added the No. 2-ranked undrafted free agent quarterback in Max Brosmer following the conclusion of the NFL draft and followed that up by signing a highly-ranked UDFA running back to join him in training camp.

Minnesota signed former Jacksonville State rusher Tre Stewart, who NFL.com ranked as the 14-best undrafted RB available. Stewart stands at 5-feet, 8-inches tall and weighs 186 pounds.

“Stewart played only one season at Jacksonville State after starring at Limestone University, but he maintained his level of performance, posting 1,000-plus rushing yards for the third consecutive year,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote. “He’s undersized but processes lane development quickly and is efficient in getting to his action as a runner. He’s below average as a third-down option and his fumbles in 2024 were a concern.”

Ty Chandler Could Be on His Way Out in Minnesota

Minnesota is set at the top of the running backs room after re-signing Aaron Jones to a three-year contract this offseason.

The Vikings also traded for former San Francisco 49ers rusher Jordan Mason, sending the NFC rival a 2025 pick swap and a sixth-rounder next year for a player who will presumably serve as the primary backup RB behind Jones.

Those two moves equated to a demotion for Ty Chandler, a former fifth-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2022, to the third-string spot. Chandler has amassed 663 rushing yards and 3 rushing touchdowns on 164 career carries across three seasons in Minnesota. He’s also caught 27 passes for 201 receiving yards, per Pro Football Reference.

Chandler is entering the final season of his rookie contract in 2025 and has been a top candidate for the trade block in Minnesota for much of the offseason. The addition of Stewart to the roster is further evidence that the Vikings may be looking for an upgrade behind Jones and Mason.

Also currently on the roster is Zavier Scott, who occupies the fourth-string running back position on Minnesota’s depth chart.

Aaron Jones Will Be Crucial to J.J. McCarthy’s Success as Vikings Starting QB

A strong running game will be extra important for the Vikings in 2025, as the team transitions to quarterback J.J. McCarthy as its full-time starter.

Minnesota selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 draft with the intention of pitting him against Sam Darnold during the summer in a competition for the QB1 spot. However, McCarthy suffered a knee injury during a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders in August, which required two surgeries to repair and sidelined him for the entirety of his rookie campaign.

As such, McCarthy has yet to take a snap during a regular season game in the NFL — a precarious position considering Minnesota won 14 times last year, has a star-studded roster (particularly on offense) and will enter next season with high expectations.

Those realities made the re-signing of Jones a priority in Minnesota. He finished his first campaign with the team by posting 1,138 rushing yards, 408 receiving yards and 7 total touchdowns across 17 starts.