Vikings Urged to Take Flier on 3rd-Year Playmaker Despite Crowded RB Room

The Minnesota Vikings don’t really need another running back. But Vikings Territory’s Dustin Baker encouraged the team to pursue a trade for running back Trey Benson anyway.

On Saturday, Baker named four trades the Vikings should make this summer. Included on the list was the Arizona Cardinals third-year running back.

Baker proposed the Vikings offer a fifth-round pick for Benson.

“Do the Vikings have a full running back room? Yes. Should they take a flier on Benson? Also yes,” wrote Baker.

“Benson’s career has not taken off, as injuries have prevented his ascent. Now, he’s buried in Arizona, a part of this RB depth chart

“He’s 23. Once upon a time, he was forecasted as a trustworthy RB1 prospect.”

Benson has rushed for 451 yards and a touchdown in 17 NFL games. During his college career, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry at Oregon and Florida State.

Benson will turn 24 years old in July.

Why Vikings Should Pursue RB Trey Benson

Minnesota worked out a plan to bring back veteran running back Aaron Jones this offseason. Jordan Mason and Zavier Scott will also return while sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne will also join the backfield mix.

One could also argue trading a fifth-round pick isn’t exactly taking a flier on a player. It would be better move for the Vikings to add Benson for nothing after he’s potentially cut in Arizona.

But Baker clearly views Benson as a high-upside, reclamation project. It’s hard not to agree with the running back still so young.

He might just need an opportunity. He’s not likely to get that with the Cardinals this fall. Maybe that leads to Benson having a price tag below a fifth-round selection.

The Cardinals drafted Benson at No. 66 overall in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He rushed for 291 yards while averaging 4.6 yards per carry as a rookie.

Last season, Benson posted 5.5 yards per rush. But he only played in four games because of a meniscus injury. Benson sustained the ailment in Week 4 and missed the rest of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery.