Vikings Floated as Blockbuster Trade Destination for Former 1st-Round WR

The Minnesota Vikings would be wise to get J.J. McCarthy as much help as possible in the future — and that could mean bolstering the wide receiver room with Tennesse Titans first-rounder Treylon Burks.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed the Vikings send a seventh-round pick to the Titans in exchange for Burks, who was selected 18th overall in the 2022 draft.

“Treylon Burks could be the high-upside talent the Vikings need to reinforce their receiving corps at low cost,” Kay wrote. “The team does lack a competent third receiver, however, and shouldn’t hesitate to swing a trade to shore up that weak point in the offense.”

Brandon Powell steps in as the frontrunner as the third wide receiver in the Vikings offense after K.J. Osborn signed with the New England Patriots in March. While Powell posted career-highs of 29 receptions and 324 yards receiving, his ceiling is capped approaching the age of 29.

Burks is only 24 years old and hasn’t gotten a fair shake with a Titans organization that has weathered questionable quarterback play the past two seasons. The Titans signing former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd suggests Burks could be the odd man out in Tennessee.

“Although Burks hasn’t produced much in his two seasons (he’s only reeled in 49 receptions for 665 yards and one score across 22 games) he has dealt with injuries, poor quarterback play and a run-heavy system that have all hindered his development,” Kay added. “He still has a high ceiling due to his size, strength, athleticism and versatility—traits that could allow him to shine while manning the slot in the Twin Cities.”

Burks still has two more years remaining on his four-year, $14.3 million rookie contract and is also eligible to have his fifth-year option exercised if he has a breakout 2024 season.

Brandon Powell Breaks Slot WR Mold, But Vikings May Search for More

Injuries impacted the Vikings wide receivers room significantly last season, and Powell was the bench player who stepped up the most for the offense.

When Justin Jefferson went down with a hamstring injury in Week 5, Powell became the next man up.

Undersized at 5-foot-8, he was not relegated to a familiar role in the slot. He played a career-high 111 snaps out wide, per Pro Football Focus.

After never catching a pass 20 or more yards downfield, Powell corralled 3-of-4 looks that range for 75 yards. It’s a small sample size, but the Vikings showed a trust that Powell has not seen in his career, partially due to injuries at the position that thrust him into a more versatile role.

Whether that’s a role they want to continue to explore for Powell is a different story. If the Vikings had their way they would likely have three receivers who are interchangeable at every spot.

Powell hasn’t produced on routes 10 to 15 yards from the line of scrimmage where the Vikings hope to do most of their damage in the passing game — which is why they may go searching for answers at wide receiver in the trade market.

At 6-foot-2, 225 pounds, Burks possesses premiere size-speed traits but was deemed a raw talent coming out of Arkansas. He could benefit from developing under Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell.

Potential Vikings Free-Agent WR Targets

After trading away several future draft picks to land Dallas Turner and McCarthy in the first round, the Vikings may not have an appetite for flushing away any more picks on a reclamation project.

However, there are several veteran free-agent wide receivers available.

Former Las Vegas Raiders Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow is at the top of the free-agent market after a pair of down years in Las Vegas led to his release in March. Ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman is also available and is only 26 years old.

Once the understudy to Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, former Atlanta Falcons receiver Russell Gage could be a fit given his experience as the third wide receiver in Atlanta.