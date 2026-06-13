Former Vikings WR Set to Begin Coaching Career

Former undrafted free agent Trishton Jackson returned to the Minnesota Vikings at offseason workouts this week. But he wasn’t back as a wide receiver.

Jackson, along with defensive back Bobby McCain, has begun a new football journey — a coaching career.

“They returned to Minnesota this week in a different capacity but ready as every to make an impact, as they participate in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship program that runs through training camp,” wrote Vikings.com’s Rob Kleifield.

“It was easiest to spot both in their new roles Thursday in the IPF, which has a single field compared to multiple outdoors; Jackson helped drill his former position group, and McCain shadowed the secondary.”

Jackson joined the Vikings practice squad in September 2021. He spent four seasons with the team, appearing in nine games from 2023-24.

Jackson played in nine games, catching two passes for nine yards.

McCain experienced a much longer NFL career, spending 10 seasons as a player in the league. He spent one of those years — his final season — with the Vikings.

Former Vikings’ Trishton Jackson, Bobby McCain Begin Coaching Careers

Jackson and McCain experienced very different careers. McCain played 134 games in the league over a decade.

Even though only three of those games were in Minnesota, that hasn’t stopped the Vikings from supporting him along with Jackson.

“In regard to Jackson and McCain, O’Connell noted it’s ‘a passion of mine,’ as well as the Wilf family, to help players find their calling once they’re done competing between the lines,” wrote Kleifield. “He cited offensive assistant and former tight end Ben Ellefson as an example.”

Ellefson retired from his NFL playing career after two seasons with the Vikings. Since 2023, he’s been an offensive assistant on Kevin O’Connell’s coaching staff.

With Jackson and McCain tutoring the Vikings players in offseason workouts, it wouldn’t be surprising if the two eventually coached on O’Connell’s staff as well.

The NFL Playing Careers for Jackson, McCain

Neither Jackson nor McCain began this professional careers with the Vikings. Jackson signed as an undrafted free agent for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020.

It took the wideout three years, but he eventually made his NFL debut for the Vikings during Week 3 of the 2023 season.

Jackson caught his first pass for a seven-yard gain during Week 7. The wideout hauled in his only other NFL reception in Week 9.

During 2023, Jackson played 80 offensive snaps along with 14 on special teams. The following season, although he didn’t record a statistic, Jackson lined up for 10 offensive snaps and two on special teams.

McCain started 87 contests over his 10 years in the league. He posted 398 combine tackles, including 12 for loss with 45 pass defenses and 11 interceptions.

With the Vikings, McCain had four combined tackles in his three games. He played 40 defensive snaps and 27 snaps on special teams during 2024.

In his first nine NFL seasons, McCain played for the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders and New York Giants. He started 55 games for the Dolphins over six seasons.