Vikings Urged to Swing Trade for Former All-Pro to Reinforce Trenches

The NFL trade deadline is on November 5 at 4 pm ET. The Minnesota Vikings are light on expendable draft resources. But they could still stand to bolster their roster for the stretch run to the playoffs.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder suggests Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

“The Vikings are getting healthier and don’t have many holes on the roster, but the defense could use some interior pass-rush help. Meanwhile, the Dolphins likely aren’t making the playoffs this season, so it would make sense for them to trade Campbell, who is only on a one-year deal, for some draft capital,” Holder wrote on November 4.

“The 38-year-old can still play, as he racked up 18 pressures on 136 pass-rush snaps heading into the weekend, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Campbell would cost his new team $605,000, per Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti on November 4.

Campbell signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Dolphins in free agency during the 2024 offseason. The Miami Herald’s Omar Kelly also listed Campbell as a player the 2-6 Dolphins should consider trading before the deadline.

“The 17-year veteran has been one of the team’s most consistent, and reliable performers thus far,” Kelly wrote on November 4. “Campbell, who has contributed 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and three pass deflections in his 237 defensive snaps, signed a below-market deal with the Dolphins because he thought they would be a contender. Now that it’s clear the Dolphins aren’t Miami should consider doing him a solid and trade the 38-year-old to one — think Detroit or Baltimore — for anything better than a fifth-round pick.”

Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler. He was a First Team All-Pro selection in 2017. Campbell was also named Defensive Player of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America and Sporting News that same season.

The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Campbell was the No. 50 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2008 draft.

He has also spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Proposed Vikings Trade Lands Calais Campbell From Dolphins

The Vikings have $7.9 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. And while they are light on draft capital after the trade for Cam Robinson from the Jaguars, they can still produce a fifth-round pick to test if the Dolphins value Campbell as Kelly does.

This Heavy Sports trade proposal aims to bring him back to the NFC with the Vikings.

Vikings get:

Calais Campbell

Dolphins get:

2025 fifth-round pick

The Vikings have four picks in the 2025 draft. This pitch calls for them to deal one away for a one-year rental. It does avoid going into the 2026 pot, though.

Still, it would be an easier decision if Campbell were a younger player.

The Vikings would have to feel they are one player away from pushing for a Super Bowl. Draft capital and finances are two potential hurdles that could arise if the Vikings showed interest in Campbell. There are more, though.

Calais Campbell’s Agent Addresses Potential Trade

The Vikings’ lack of draft capital is reason enough to avoid making drastic moves before the November 5 trade deadline.

Campbell might not even be available.

“I don’t believe that the Dolphins will trade Calais Campbell,” Campbell’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus told Josh Moser in an interview shared on November 4. “He is playing too well. And quite frankly, once the Dolphins get Zach Sieler back, they’re going to be counting on that combination of Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell to hold down the fort. Nothing against the other defensive tackles, but Sieler and Campbell are the guys, and the Dolphins need them”

Whether or not the Dolphins view things as Rosenhaus does could be a different story. That leaves the door open for a Vikings trade to acquire Campbell.