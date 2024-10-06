Vikings $20 Million Free Agent Pickup Joins ‘HOF’ Teammate on Exclusive List

The Minnesota Vikings diversified on defense over the 2024 offseason.

Faced with losing their top three edge defenders – including Danielle Hunter who had 16.5 sacks last season – and 2023 Week 1 starting middle linebacker among others in free agency, the Vikings added three key free agents in Andrew Van Ginkel, Blake Cashman, and Jonathan Greenard.

In the Vikings’ Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets in London, Van Ginkel added to his strong start to the campaign and joined teammate Harrison Smith in exclusive company.

He earned praise for his performance in the game and the season.

“[Van Ginkel] is just the 10th Viking in team history to return two INTs for TDs in a season,” the Vikings public relations team posted on X on October 6. “He is the first to do so since S Harrison Smith during the 2012 season.”

“I hope that one day I look as good as Andrew Van Ginkel running with the football. #aura,” Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy, who is out for the season, posted on X, tagging Van Ginkel.

“Throwing hot inside the numbers is exactly what Brian Flores wants Aaron Rodgers to do. See how the center slides to the right?” “Scoop City” podcast host and former NFL QB Chase Daniel posted on X. “Van Ginkel is told if the center slides to your side, drop out and rob anything underneath.”

“.@vikings @AndrewVanGinkel is he the DPOY? Through 5 weeks??” NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger posted in reaction to the play.

“The #Vikings used the money from Danielle Hunter’s departure to double down on pass rush with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X after the touchdown. “And both have been excellent.”

Andrew Van Ginkel a Bargain for Vikings

Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million contract in free agency while Greenard signed a deal worth $76 million over four years.

Hunter signed a two-year, $48 million contract with the Houston Texans.

The Vikings are paying $9.1 million for the duo of Greenard and Van Ginkel, who have combined for 7.0 sacks. With rookie first-round pick Dallas Turner (1.0 sacks) included, the Vikings are paying $12 million. Hunter has 1.5 sacks with a $13.7 million cap hit in 2024.

Van Ginkel’s 2 picks in 2024 are a new career-high, and he is on pace for a career-high 12.5 sacks.

Van Ginkel was also part of history for Rodgers, who tied Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold with the fifth pick-6 of his career, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. However, the difference in the time it took each to do so is stark.

Darnold’s last pick-6 came in Week 9 of the 2021 season versus the New England Patriots while he was with the Carolina Panthers.

That was the 47th game of Darnold’s career. Rodgers made the 229th start of his career in Week 5 versus the Vikings.

‘HOF’ Harrison Smith Steals Aaron Rodgers’ Celebration

Smith also made his presence felt in the contest. He recorded a sack on Rodgers in the second quarter. Afterward, Smith did Rodgers’ signature championship-belt-across-the-waist celebration.

“HOF HARRY,” the Vikings social media team posted. “With his sack in the 2nd quarter @harrismith22 became the 7th DB in NFL history with 30+ INTs and 20+ sacks.”