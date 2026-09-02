Vikings Add Former Lions Pass Rusher With 57 Sacks on Pro Bowl Résumé

The Minnesota Vikings are adding Kyle Van Noy.

“Veteran OLB Kyle Van Noy is signing with the Vikings, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” The Ringer and Netflix Sports’ Tom Pelissero reported on X on September 1. “Van Noy and DC Brian Flores won two Super Bowls together with the Patriots. Now they’re teaming up in Minnesota, where Van Noy will start on the practice squad to ramp up.”

“The Vikings are indeed signing edge rusher Kyle Van Noy, a source confirms @TomPelissero,” The Athletics Alec Lewis reported on X on September 1. “The perfect signing for an edge rusher position that lacked depth for months. Tyler Batty’s torn ACL added further urgency. Van Noy has familiarity with Brian Flores & defensive terminology.”

Vikings Add Super Bowl Champion Kyle Van Noy

Van Noy, 35, spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens. He won two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and is a former second-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions.

He has also had stints with the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

Van Noy started 13 of the 15 games he played in in 2025, and he has started 115 of the 173 contests he has appeared in during his career. In that career, which includes a Pro Bowl, Van Noy has 561 total tackles, 57.0 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 10 recoveries, and 4 interceptions.

This story will be updated.