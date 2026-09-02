Vikings’ Kyle Van Noy Gets 3-Word Message From Former Super Bowl Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings’ move to sign Kyle Van Noy in the wake of backup outside linebacker Tyler Batty’s injury has drawn plenty of attention in the hours since the deal was reported, though it has yet to be officially announced by the team.

Still, Van Noy is a respected veteran whose production is expected to continue.

“My guy still at it!!!” former NFL cornerback Jason McCourty, now an analyst for ESPN, said in a post on X on September 1, telling his ex-teammate to “Go be great” and tagging the new Viking.

My guy still at it!!! Go be great @KVN_03 https://t.co/lcgGHc7fQu — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) September 2, 2026

McCourty and Van Noy were teammates on the New England Patriots for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, winning a Super Bowl together in their first year on the same sidelines as one another.

McCourty’s reaction was one of several expressing excitement about the move.

Reactions Flow After Vikings Sign Kyle Van Noy

“Our EDGE3 nightmare is officially over!” SKOR North’s Thor Nystrom posted on X on September 2 in reaction to the news. “Such a natural fit — Van Noy already has a PhD in Brian Flores’ scheme.”

ESPN’s Kevin Seifert noted that the move, “gives the Vikings 4 LBs who are 30+ years old: Kyle Van Noy (35), Eric Wilson (32 this month), Andrew Van Ginkel (31), Blake Cashman (30).”

They also have 2024 first-round pick Dallas Turner, who is 23.

“Rob Brzezinski told us at the owner’s meetings that one of the reasons the team didn’t make bigger moves in the first two weeks of free agency was to keep their options open for later,” Purple Insider’s Matthew Coller posted on September 1. “They ended up landing good players in Jauan Jennings and Kyle Van Noy with that strategy.”

The Vikings signed Jennings, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, earlier this offseason. Fittingly, Jennings will be their WR3, just as Van Noy presumably will slot into the DE3 role. That is, once he gets acclimated and elevated from the practice squad.

Bring Me The News’ Will Ragatz said, “There it is,” underscoring the move’s expected impact.

“Good work by the Vikings to not let Van Noy leave without a deal,” Ragatz posted. “Perfect fit, given his experience with Flores and his all-around skill set. Makes all kinds of sense.”

VikingzFanPage posted, “Kyle Van Noy, 35, has 23.5 total sacks over the last 3 seasons in Baltimore. He is a very well decorated edge rusher who has experience playing in Flores system.

“Good signing here by the #Vikings.”

Kyle Van Noy’s Words Bode Well for Vikings

Van Noy is in the latter stages of his career. Do not dare tell the newest Vikings pass rusher anything of the sort, though. He spoke with Kay Adams this offseason, noting that free agency can be “the hardest situation.” However, “everything else has been kind of smooth sailing.”

Van Noy is used to the process, saying it is “not uncharted territories.”

Moreover, and more pertinent to the Vikings, he said he is “motivated” to prove his down season in 2025 was just that.

“I’ve never been more motivated to play football. I’ve been grinding in the behind the scenes. I know a lot of people see me on the internet, whether it’s doing interviews or it’s doing content on social media. That’s taken off, and I’ve been in the gym,” Van Noy said on “Up & Adams” in May, shouting out his fellow “stair-stepper demons” and saying, “That thing sucks.

“I’m super motivated. I didn’t like how last year went for me personally, and as a team that I was on. And so, I’m just motivated for all the people that think I’m done and all those things because career-wise, they didn’t have the best career-wise.

Van Noy added, “There’s guys that I’ve looked to that didn’t have later in their career.”

“Cam Jordan didn’t have a good sack season back to back, and then had 10 and a half last year, and that’s kind of the motivation that I’m having. I’m gonna get double-digit sacks for whoever picks me up. That’s my energy, and that’s my mindset, and I’m excited to [join] whichever team wants to come pick me up. You can say whatever [you] want. ‘No one wants a 35-year-old.’ I promise you want this 35year-old.”