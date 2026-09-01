Vikings Move on 2-Time Super Bowl Champion Amid Deal With Ex-Texans DT

The Minnesota Vikings are adding a former Houston Texans lineman to their roster, but they also have their eyes on a Super Bowl champion in Kyle Van Noy, with The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reporting, “Free-agent edge rusher Kyle Van Noy visited the Vikings” on X on September 1.

Van Now is a one-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion, winning in 2016 and 2018, both with the New England Patriots.

The 35-year-old former BYU Cougar had 2.0 sacks and 20 total tackles in 2025.

That was for the Baltimore Ravens. Van Noy appeared in 15 games last season, starting 13 of those contests. He could give the Vikings more juice behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel, a Pro Bowler, and third-year Pro Dallas Turner.

The Vikings are still working through that. Meanwhile, their deal to add the former Houston lineman, Naquan Jones, is done.

Vikings Land Former Texans DT After Leaked Plan

“Free agent defensive tackle Naquan Jones is signing with the Vikings’ practice squad, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on September 1, before Lewis announced the news on Van Noy.

“Five-year vet was recently cut by Houston.”

Like Van Noy, Jones is a vested veteran. That means he did not have to go through the waiver process. He also chose to leave the Texans rather than re-sign to their practice squad.

“One of #Texans more difficult cuts was defensive tackle Naquan Jones. Now, former #Chargers #Titans @MSU_Football to head off to other #NFL opportunities, per league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 31. “Has recorded 102 career tackles and 6 1/2 sacks and had good preseason.”

This story will be updated.