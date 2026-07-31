Vikings Veteran Still Undecided on Season as Return Talk Grows

There are many big storylines for the Minnesota Vikings during training camp. One of them of course is the quarterback position. However, Harrison Smith’s decision is another storyline that has been generating a lot of buzz. Smith has not made a decision yet, but is staying in shape for the season. The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported this.

Smith played in 15 games last season and recorded 54 total tackles. He also had two interceptions and one sack. The veteran also proved he still had a knack for getting to the football, recording a forced fumble. As it stands right now, however, he is still deciding whether or not he wants to add his resume.

This brings us to the present. Smith, 37, remains undecided about whether to return for a 15th NFL season. The Vikings don’t expect a resolution in the short term. And Smith, who has stayed in shape this offseason, prefers to feel fully convinced about his decision when the time arrives. Already this week, some of Smith’s former coaches and teammates have lobbied for his return.

Vikings Veteran Can Still Play Among Elite

Analytically, he can still play at a high level. He recorded an 81.0 passer rating when targeted by opposing quarterbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with an overall defensive grade of 68.9, which ranked 33rd out of 98 qualified safeties.

In addition to what he was able to do in terms of production, he also reached some milestones along the way. He appeared in his 200th regular season game in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears, becoming the sixth player in Vikings history to reach the milestone. He also reached another milestone this season, as he brought his career interception total to 39. This moved him into fourth place all-time in Vikings history.

On top of this, he also showed he could play a high level despite being 36 years old. He tied the team lead with 10 passes defensed. This was nothing new to him, as it marked the seventh time in his career that he reached double digits in this category.

Vikings Added Defensive Firepower This Week

Of course, the other big move here is the Vikings signing Jamal Adams. They did so on Monday, adding another defensive weapon to the secondary. With that being said, the Adams signing reportedly will not affect Smith’s decision on whether to come back to the organization. Adams played inside linebacker during his time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Whatever the case may be, Smith’s decision will certainly be newsworthy for the Vikings organization. On one hand, he has been one of the most prolific defensive players in the history of the franchise. His consistency and ability to be an impact player have been hallmarks throughout his career. He is certainly not getting any younger, especially in a sport that is becoming a young man’s game. However, he was able to show that he could still play among the elite in the sport.

One has to wonder when Smith will make a decision, and when it will happen. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later, as Vikings fans undoubtedly want to see Smith in uniform this season. He still showed that he had a lot left in the tank, and he still showed that he could be a defensive leader. Although he may not have a ton of years left, he still has enough to provide valuable contributions on a Vikings defense that will look to rank among the best in the NFL.