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Vikings $12 Million Safety Gets Concerning Take Ahead of 2026 Season

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Theo Jackson, Minnesota Vikings
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Theo Jackson of Minnesota Vikings enters the field before facing the New York Jets.

The Minnesota Vikings‘ safety room is in a bit of a weird spot as we inch closer to the season.

The Vikings still don’t know if Harrison Smith will be in the fold or not this season. Minnesota did end up drafting Jakobe Thomas in the 3rd round of the draft. They also still employ Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward.

However, there’s always a fair amount of “surprise” cuts when teams are trimming down their rosters. Theo Jackson could be one of them for the Vikings.

Vikings’ Theo Jackson Gets Scary Prediction

Theo Jackson, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJonathan Allen #93, Byron Murphy Jr. #7, and Theo Jackson #26 of the Minnesota Vikings react after defeating the Chicago Bears following the game at Soldier Field on September 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report recently named a surprise cut candidate for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was safety Theo Jackson.

Last season, Theo Jackson moved up on the Minnesota Vikings’ safety depth chart, playing 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.

After a step forward in his development, Jackson may be less productive as the Vikings’ No. 3 safety. He could lose his roster spot if rookie third-rounder Jakobe Thomas shows promising signs in the next phases of the Vikings’ offseason program.”

If Harrison Smith is to return, it may raise the chance that Jackson would get let go. Inversely, if Smith doesn’t return, then Minnesota could end up needing Jackson to stay. They are a bit thin at the position as it is, as Josh Metellus isn’t a traditional safety; he’s more of a rover.

This also all depends on how quick rookie Jakobe Thomas picks up on things in camp. He has quite the favorable path to starting quickly, especially if Harrison Smith calls it a career this offseason.

Regardless of who starts, Vikings fans always have something to hang their hat on. Brian Flores is still the defensive coordinator in Minnesota, and it’s likely that he will make whatever cast of characters he has look good.

Minnesota Predicted to Have ‘Mild’ Start to 2026 Season

Kevin O'Connell, Minnesota Vikings

GettyKevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the start of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently predicted a ‘mild’ start to the Vikings’ 2026 NFL season.

The key to the start of the Kyler Murray era (He’s starting at quarterback. You know it. I know it.) will be surviving the first couple games of the season—NFC North tilts at home against the Packers and at the division champion Chicago Bears. Get past that, and the road gets exponentially easier—the Vikings are at Tampa, at home against the woeful Dolphins and at New Orleans.

A 3-2 record when the bye arrives is a reasonable expectation.”

Davenport may have hit the nail on the head here. 3-2 feels reasonable, and anything else would feel like a major disappointment. Obviously, everyone is going to prefer a 5-0 start. Still, 4-1 and 3-2 would be alright in most Vikings fans’ eyes.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Vikings $12 Million Safety Gets Concerning Take Ahead of 2026 Season

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