Vikings $12 Million Safety Gets Concerning Take Ahead of 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings‘ safety room is in a bit of a weird spot as we inch closer to the season.
The Vikings still don’t know if Harrison Smith will be in the fold or not this season. Minnesota did end up drafting Jakobe Thomas in the 3rd round of the draft. They also still employ Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward.
However, there’s always a fair amount of “surprise” cuts when teams are trimming down their rosters. Theo Jackson could be one of them for the Vikings.
Vikings’ Theo Jackson Gets Scary Prediction
Bleacher Report recently named a surprise cut candidate for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was safety Theo Jackson.
“Last season, Theo Jackson moved up on the Minnesota Vikings’ safety depth chart, playing of the team’s defensive snaps.
After a step forward in his development, Jackson may be less productive as the Vikings’ No. 3 safety. He could lose his roster spot if rookie third-rounder shows promising signs in the next phases of the Vikings’ offseason program.”
If Harrison Smith is to return, it may raise the chance that Jackson would get let go. Inversely, if Smith doesn’t return, then Minnesota could end up needing Jackson to stay. They are a bit thin at the position as it is, as Josh Metellus isn’t a traditional safety; he’s more of a rover.
This also all depends on how quick rookie Jakobe Thomas picks up on things in camp. He has quite the favorable path to starting quickly, especially if Harrison Smith calls it a career this offseason.
Regardless of who starts, Vikings fans always have something to hang their hat on. Brian Flores is still the defensive coordinator in Minnesota, and it’s likely that he will make whatever cast of characters he has look good.
Minnesota Predicted to Have ‘Mild’ Start to 2026 Season
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently predicted a ‘mild’ start to the Vikings’ 2026 NFL season.
“The key to the start of the Kyler Murray era (He’s starting at quarterback. You know it. I know it.) will be surviving the first couple games of the season—NFC North tilts at home against the Packers and at the division champion Chicago Bears. Get past that, and the road gets exponentially easier—the Vikings are at Tampa, at home against the woeful Dolphins and at New Orleans.
A 3-2 record when the bye arrives is a reasonable expectation.”
Vikings $12 Million Safety Gets Concerning Take Ahead of 2026 Season