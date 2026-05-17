Vikings $12 Million Safety Gets Concerning Take Ahead of 2026 Season

The Minnesota Vikings‘ safety room is in a bit of a weird spot as we inch closer to the season.

The Vikings still don’t know if Harrison Smith will be in the fold or not this season. Minnesota did end up drafting Jakobe Thomas in the 3rd round of the draft. They also still employ Josh Metellus, Theo Jackson, and Jay Ward.

However, there’s always a fair amount of “surprise” cuts when teams are trimming down their rosters. Theo Jackson could be one of them for the Vikings.

Vikings’ Theo Jackson Gets Scary Prediction

Bleacher Report recently named a surprise cut candidate for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was safety Theo Jackson.

“Last season, Theo Jackson moved up on the Minnesota Vikings’ safety depth chart, playing 60 percent of the team’s defensive snaps.