Vikings’ Aaron Jones Receives Massive Prediction About Future Beyond 2026

The Minnesota Vikings have quite the interesting RB room. It is currently led by Aaron Jones, with Jordan Mason falling in line behind him. The room is rounded out by the young Zavier Scott and Demond Claiborne.

Even more interesting is the Vikings’ path forward at RB. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are both on expiring contracts, and may look to move elsewhere after 2026. Additionally, Zavier Scott is in the same boat. He is only in Minnesota for one more year, as of now.

That leaves the only RB contracted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2027 as rookie Demond Claiborne. Obviously, this is a tad concerning, especially seeing as Claiborne hasn’t even played a snap of football yet in Minnesota.

It’s likely that the Vikings could look to extend Jordan Mason. As for Aaron Jones, he received a take that would not only remove him from the Vikings, but the NFL as a whole.

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Speculated to Retire After 2026 Season

Jake Beckman of FanSided brought up Jones as a potential retirement candidate after 2026.

“If your name isn’t Derrick Henry, you don’t want to be a running back in the NFL after you turn 30 years old. Aaron Jones is going to be turning 32 years old in December.

He dealt with a hamstring last season, but even when he played, he looked like a shell of himself. There wasn’t that breakaway speed that we saw from him from 2019 to 2023 in Green Bay… And it just kind of stinks because he was unbelievably fun to watch.

If things go poorly again this season, it would be kind of nice to see him go out on his shield rather than watch him grind his bones into dust for another year.”

Aaron Jones has been a reliable back in his time in Minnesota. However, he has had some various ailments keep him sidelined various times throughout games in his time here. Hopefully, if it his last year in Minnesota, it’s a good one. At the very least, even if there are no retirement plans, it seems likely this is Jones’ final ride in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Must Extend WR Jordan Addison

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on Jordan Addison, and why the Vikings should extend him this offseason.

“The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison’s contract, and they’re already budgeting to extend the receiver, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. They don’t have to extend Addison this offseason, but they should.

Addison is clearly Minnesota’s No. 2 target behind Justin Jefferson, but the price of high-end complementary receivers continues to go up—Alec Pierce isn’t a true No. 1, and he still landed a deal worth $28.5 million annually this offseason.

If the Vikings know they want to keep Addison long-term, they should sign him before his price point goes even higher.”

Minnesota technically doesn’t need to extend Addison until some time over the next two seasons. However, the WR market is only going to get richer and richer. It makes sense for the Vikings to go ahead and get the deal done as soon as possible.