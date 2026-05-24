Hi, Subscriber

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Receives Massive Prediction About Future Beyond 2026

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Aaron Jones postgame in the preseason.
Getty
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - AUGUST 09: Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on after the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on August 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Texans 20-10. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings have quite the interesting RB room. It is currently led by Aaron Jones, with Jordan Mason falling in line behind him. The room is rounded out by the young Zavier Scott and Demond Claiborne.

Even more interesting is the Vikings’ path forward at RB. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are both on expiring contracts, and may look to move elsewhere after 2026. Additionally, Zavier Scott is in the same boat. He is only in Minnesota for one more year, as of now.

That leaves the only RB contracted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2027 as rookie Demond Claiborne. Obviously, this is a tad concerning, especially seeing as Claiborne hasn’t even played a snap of football yet in Minnesota.

It’s likely that the Vikings could look to extend Jordan Mason. As for Aaron Jones, he received a take that would not only remove him from the Vikings, but the NFL as a whole.

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Speculated to Retire After 2026 Season

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

GettyAaron Jones #33 of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jake Beckman of FanSided brought up Jones as a potential retirement candidate after 2026.

If your name isn’t Derrick Henry, you don’t want to be a running back in the NFL after you turn 30 years old. Aaron Jones is going to be turning 32 years old in December.

He dealt with a hamstring last season, but even when he played, he looked like a shell of himself. There wasn’t that breakaway speed that we saw from him from 2019 to 2023 in Green Bay… And it just kind of stinks because he was unbelievably fun to watch. 

If things go poorly again this season, it would be kind of nice to see him go out on his shield rather than watch him grind his bones into dust for another year.”

Aaron Jones has been a reliable back in his time in Minnesota. However, he has had some various ailments keep him sidelined various times throughout games in his time here. Hopefully, if it his last year in Minnesota, it’s a good one. At the very least, even if there are no retirement plans, it seems likely this is Jones’ final ride in the Twin Cities.

Minnesota Must Extend WR Jordan Addison

Minnesota Vikings, Jordan Addison

GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 16: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 16, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on Jordan Addison, and why the Vikings should extend him this offseason.

The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison’s contract, and they’re already budgeting to extend the receiver, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. They don’t have to extend Addison this offseason, but they should.

Addison is clearly Minnesota’s No. 2 target behind Justin Jefferson, but the price of high-end complementary receivers continues to go up—Alec Pierce isn’t a true No. 1, and he still landed a deal worth $28.5 million annually this offseason.

If the Vikings know they want to keep Addison long-term, they should sign him before his price point goes even higher.”

Minnesota technically doesn’t need to extend Addison until some time over the next two seasons. However, the WR market is only going to get richer and richer. It makes sense for the Vikings to go ahead and get the deal done as soon as possible.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

0 Comments

Vikings’ Aaron Jones Receives Massive Prediction About Future Beyond 2026

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x