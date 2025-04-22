Vikings and Aaron Rodgers Theories Heat Up Again

It was only a few days ago that Aaron Rodgers put to rest the idea that he’s waiting around for a deal from the Minnesota Vikings. Going on “The Pat McAfee Show” on April 17, Rodgers talked about what was going on with his NFL future, and that included slamming a rumor that he was waiting for the Vikings.

But, just because he’s not waiting around for the Vikings, does that really mean he’s done with the idea?

‘Minnesota Vikings and Aaron Rodgers Are a Match’

Specifically, on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers talked about Ben Roethlisberger’s Vikings speculation. Roethlisberger recently made the guess that Rodgers was quietly holding out for a starting quarterback spot with the Vikings, but Rodgers pushed back hard against it.

“There’s been a lot of narratives that have not been anywhere near accurate — starting with the Jets, continuing with something I just read about me pitching something to the Vikings,” he said. “I know Ben — I only know this again because Ben was on the show talking about me waiting around for the Vikings — that’s not accurate either.”

Rodgers later said, “I mean, there’s a lot of silly narratives out there.”

But, in an April 22 feature for FanSided, NFL analyst and expert Mark Powell once again opened up to the idea of Rodgers coming to the Vikings, calling them a “match.”

He points to some comments made by Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah back in March about the team’s quarterback room and how Adofo-Mensah didn’t completely shut down the idea of Rodgers coming to the Vikings.

“Right now, given all our scenario planning, we’re happy with our room,” Adofo-Mensah said at the time. “For me to sit here and say that, you know, anything is 100 percent forever — that’s just not the job, right?”

He added, “We’re responding to scenarios and different information as it comes. Obviously things can change but right now we’re really happy with our room and we’re going to look to upgrade it in different ways. But for now, we’re really excited.”

Aaron Rodgers and Vikings ‘Deserve Each Other’

In the piece, Powell says that the Vikings and Rodgers “deserve each other,” because “neither can make a decision, and the Vikings have been here before with Favre.”

“Indecisiveness is telling in an NFL front office,” Powell added. “If the Vikings aren’t fully out on Rodgers now, they’ll never be.”

Frankly, as the clock ticks, it seems more and more likely that Rodgers won’t sign with any team and just finally decide to retire during the offseason. His run with the Jets didn’t go as well as one would hope, and he may not want to go out like that, but if none of the deals coming his way are to his liking, he may just cut his losses. Besides, he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, so he has nothing to prove.

Scott Rogust of FanSided agrees that Rodgers might hang up his football helmet this offseason, stating in an April 17 piece, “So for now, Rodgers isn’t close to signing a new contract. And based on his comments, it doesn’t seem like the Vikings are an option. Heck, as of now, it doesn’t seem like any team is an option.”