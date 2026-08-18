Vikings’ Beloved Rookie Gets Bluntly Honest About His Role

The Minnesota Vikings drafted fullback Max Bredeson out of Michigan in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Bredeson slots in right away as the replacement for C.J. Ham at FB and is already taking to the Vikings’ offense very well. He was a vocal leader at Michigan and projects to have the same effect in Minnesota’s locker room over the next couple of seasons.

For now, Max Bredeson will look to carve out his leadership role in the locker room. He will also need to get reps in at FB/TE to sharpen his iron on the field.

Vikings FB Max Bredeson Talks Being an NFL FB

After practice on Monday, a reporter asked Max Bredeson what goes into being an NFL fullback.

“It’s awesome,” began Bredeson. “It’s just doing the job of whatever’s asked. A lot of unique spots, unique lineups, whatever it takes. Whatever I’m asked to do. I just want to do it to help the team win.”

Bredeson was then asked if his “high-end” football that he played at Michigan helps his transition to the NFL.

“Yeah, there is some help,” he began. “There’s things I’ve done before and there’s also some things I haven’t done before. I’m grateful for my time in Michigan and what it’s been able to help me do here.”

Finally, Bredeson was asked what the “most important thing” he can do for the team is. “I just do whatever I’m asked,” he reiterated. “Whatever that role is, and like I said before, it’s a lot of unique roles and a lot of unique spots. Whatever I’m asked, just do it 1,000% and be the best at it.”

Max Bredeson is already turning into a fan-favorite in Minnesota. He seems like one of those guys that fans will latch on to for a long time.

QB Max Brosmer Not Likely to Make Roster

Adam Carlson of Vikings on SI put it plainly. He began, “The pecking order at quarterback seems clear for the Vikings, and Brosmer is at the bottom of that list.” This is very true, as last year showed us that he is clearly the weakest link in the room.

Carlson continued, “The game against the Giants was a great opportunity for him to improve his position and make the competition for QB3 more interesting. However, Wentz looked good in his time on the field, and that gap between him and Brosmer has widened.”

Max Brosmer was scheduled to get a fair amount of playing time against the Giants. However, after only three plays, he exited the game with a thumb injury. Carson Wentz came back in for him and finished the game out at QB for the Vikings.

“Minnesota is highly unlikely to keep four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster,” said Carlson. “Brosmer has to convince the team that he is worthy of a roster spot. At the moment, he hasn’t done that.”

Time will tell on Max Brosmer, but his best-case scenario is likely limited to simply making it onto the Vikings’ practice squad.