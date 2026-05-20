Vikings’ Blake Cashman Interestingly Named Trade Candidate

Minnesota Vikings LB Blake Cashman has been the definition of consistency since his arrival in 2024.

The Vikings’ defense has undoubtably looked better with Cashman on the field. While technically a “down year” by PFF’s metrics, Cashman had a solid season in 2025 per PFF, despite missing 4 games.

63.6 overall grade (38th out of 88 qualifying LBs)

75.4 run-defense grade (25th)

58.9 pass-rushing grade (57th)

95 solo tackles (12th)

3 sacks (18th)

Even, so that same PFF has listed Cashman as a potential trade candidate ahead of training camp.

Vikings’ Blake Cashman Gets Named Trade Candidate

Bradley Locker of PFF made the case for the Vikings to consider a trade of Blake Cashman.

“Once the centerpiece of Minnesota’s fabulous defense, Cashman could be on the move after a down year.

In 2025, Cashman didn’t look like the strong linebacker of the last two years. His overall PFF grade dipped from 72.0 to 63.6, punctuated by his 48.6 PFF coverage grade. Nevertheless, he was good as a downhill player with a 7.7% run stop rate and a 5.3% missed tackle clip.

In light of Cashman’s decline as well as this being the final year of his contract, the Vikings drafted linebacker Jake Golday in the second round as well as extended Eric Wilson. That suggests that either he or Ivan Pace Jr. could have their days numbered in purple.”

Sure, Cashman didn’t “grade out” the same in 2025 compared to previous campaigns. However, Cashman is still a valuable piece to the Vikings’ defense. That likely isn’t going to change in 2026 in what feels like a year in which Minnesota needs to go deep.

There are times to trade off valuable pieces; now is not one of them. If the argument materializes from the fact that Cashman is a free agent after 2026, then it becomes just a touch more understandable. However, in their explanation, there is no mention of Cashman’s contract status.

Therefore, should the Vikings trade Cashman? No, why would they trade one of the main ingredients of the cake ahead of a win-now year?

Minnesota Gets Praise for James Pierre Signing

Robert Hays of The Athletic recently spoke very highly about the addition of James Pierre to the Vikings’ roster.

“From Week 10 on, which is exactly when James Pierre started playing at a high clip, the Steelers were playing Cover 2 about 20 percent of the time, which was the fifth-highest rate in the league. He’s going to Minnesota, where they’re doing it 26, 27 percent.

If you go back and think about the best moments from Pierre’s second half of last season, a lot of it is where he’s playing that Cover 2 corner in the flat, sinking underneath, making stuff happen. He was very adept at doing that stuff. And now he’s going to a place where they’re going to be asking their corners to do more of that than almost any other team.”

Pierre will also be joined by rookie Charles Demmings as a new man in the Vikings’ corner room. The Vikings may not be done adding to it, as there’s a lot of time left before the new and the beginning of the regular season.