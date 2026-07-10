Vikings’ Caleb Banks Gets Blunt Message About Role in 2026

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Caleb Banks out of Florida with the 18th overall selection in the 18th overall draft.

Banks is a very big and intimidating interior defensive lineman, standing at 6’6 and weighing around 330lbs. Many expected the Vikings to take Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman to fill their need for a safety. Instead, Minnesota opted to take Banks at 18, and deferred drafting a safety to the third round. They would select Miami safety Jakobe Thomas.

It’s not clear quite yet whether or not Banks will be a Day 1 starter for the Vikings. However, a prediction has been made.

Vikings’ Caleb Banks Gets Prediction for Rookie Season

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently released a prediction for Caleb Banks heading into 2026 training camp.

“While Banks was Minnesota’s first pick in April’s draft, he may be pushing for periodic playing time in camp. He has been relegated to rehabilitation work thus far while recovering from foot surgery—though the Vikings are pleased with his growth on the mental side….

…if fully recovered by the start of camp, Banks should be fighting for a prominent role in Minnesota’s defensive line rotation.”

The Vikings sport a very solid interior defensive line rotation. Banks, Domonique Orange, Jalen Redmond, Isaiahh Loundermilk, Levi Drake Rodriguez, and Elijah Williams are the main names competing for snaps during training camp. Being a first round selection, Banks has the most potential out of the room, and if he hits, then he could be an absolute game-wrecker.

Minnesota Labeled as ‘Surprise Playoff Contender’ Ahead of 2026

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report named the Vikings as a surprise playoff contender in 2026.

“The quarterback situation has improved with the addition of Kyler Murray. While the former Arizona Cardinals signal-caller has struggled with injuries and inconsistency since his last Pro Bowl campaign in 2021, he has the potential for a strong second act under renowned quarterback whispering head coach Kevin O’Connell…

The Vikings already ranked No. 7 in scoring and No. 3 in total defense last year and should only improve with five prospects selected across the first five rounds of the 2026 draft—headlined by first-round edge rusher Caleb Banks—joining the fray.