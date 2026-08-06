Vikings Rookie is Dominating Camp, and Even Frustrating WR Justin Jefferson

The Minnesota Vikings selected Charles Demmings with the 163rd selection in the fifth round.

Many thought the Vikings would go corner in the first or second round. Instead, they went with IDL Caleb Banks and LB Jake Golday. They opted to wait until day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft and pulled the trigger on Demmings.

This might’ve been a blessing in disguise. Charles Demmings is completely tearing up training camp and is even getting under the skin of Justin Jefferson.

Vikings CB Charles Demmings is a Walking Highlight Reel So Far in Training Camp

Per reports out of Vikings training camp, Charles Demmings is having a stellar showing.

During Wednesday’s camp, Alec Lewis shared a very exciting tidbit about a good rep from Demmings.

“Vikings rookie CB Chuck Demmings just deflected a pass from Justin Jefferson and went nuts. The guy has been awesome.”

Will Ragatz said something similar on Tuesday, singing the praises of Charles Demmings.

“Rookie CB Chuck Demmings is maybe the best story of training camp thus far. He just keeps making plays, with two more PBUs so far today. And he isn’t shy about celebrating afterwards. Vikings might’ve found something in the fifth round.”

And potentially the most exciting snippet so far: Charles Demmings locked up Justin Jefferson in the end zone a few days ago. After the rep, Jefferson got up looking for a flag. This implies physical play from Demmings, which should be no shock to draft evaluators who were in on him early.

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports also sang the praises of Mr. Demmings.

“Charles Demmings is a dude, and I’m close to being irresponsible about him. Had two really good reps against Justin Jefferson today, including a PBU on a fade stop in the red zone.”

Vikings fans should be very excited about Charles Demmings. The Vikings may have found a gem.

Charles Demmings Reveals His On-Field Mentality

Last Saturday, Demmings spoke to the media after practice. He revealed the mindset he gets into while on the football field.

“It’s never about the guy across from me,” he began. “It’s all about me. Knowing myself is better than knowing my opponent..

..I can’t go, ‘oh, that’s Justin Jefferson out there!’ No, that’s a receiver out there..

..being a cornerback, that’s how you gotta think out there because it’s one of the hardest positions in the game.”

They were mature words from Charles Demmings, who has big expectations from defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Demmings had a big first day of Vikings training camp, reportedly holding his own against Jordan Addison and Justin Jefferson.

Demmings is widely expected to make the 53-man roster as the team’s fourth corner.