Vikings Coach Kevin O’Connell Sheds Light on Aaron Rodgers Conversations

Aaron Rodgers has finally settled on a new home.

The star NFL quarterback signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, ending months of speculation about where he will play next.

Based on their needs, the Steelers were an obvious suitor from the jump. Their interest only intensified after striking out on two other targets in Matthew Stafford and Justin Fields.

As for Rodgers, he was rumored to be interested in joining the Minnesota Vikings at one point. However, talks seemingly never got very far. The Vikings instead opted to give the reins to 2024 first-rounder J.J. McCarthy, who is coming off knee surgery.

Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell shed more light on those discussions with Rodgers during a recent appearance on KFAN 1003 radio.

“There was an opportunity when him and I connected, just to kind of talk about ‘Hey, what would that look like?’ We had a lot of great dialogue about it, but it was always centered around what was best not only for the present of the Minnesota Vikings organization but the future,” O’Connell said. “I was very honest about my feelings toward J.J., my obligation that I felt like we were going to give him the best possible situation to begin and thrive on this NFL journey.”

Aaron Rodgers’ Health and Durability are Concerns

Rodgers, 41, was unquestionably the most accomplished quarterback available on the open market. A four-time MVP and 10-time Pro Bowler, Rodgers is on a one-way ticket to the Hall of Fame.

Last season with the New York Jets, he rebounded from an Achilles tear to throw for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.

Despite that, there remain questions about his age and durability. Only two quarterbacks age 41 or older have won more than five starts in a season: Tom Brady (2018-2022) and Drew Brees (2020).

Rodgers played all 17 games last season, but he also missed practically all of 2023 with a ruptured Achilles.

Having already invested a top-10 draft pick in McCarthy, the Vikings apparently weren’t ready to risk their future on Rodgers’ ability to stay healthy.

O’Connell said he stayed in touch with Rodgers after some initial conversations but “that’s about as much as really kind of happened.”

J.J. McCarthy is Getting Valuable Reps in Camp

After guiding Michigan to a national championship in his final collegiate season, McCarthy missed his entire rookie year with a torn meniscus. Sam Darnold started in his place and led the Vikings back to the postseason, but signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract ($55 million guaranteed) with the Seattle Seahawks in March.

While the jury is still out on McCarthy’s abilities, he continues to get valuable reps this offseason. Last week, the Vikings held their three-day mandatory minicamp.

So far, returns have been mostly positive.