Vikings’ Dallas Turner Has Strong Take on Bears Offense Before Week 2

The Minnesota Vikings face a major challenge in Week 2 as they’ll have to contain a Chicago Bears offense that put up 59 points in their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defense found their groove in the second half against the Green Bay Packers. After giving up 19 points in the first half, the Vikings defense gave up three points in the second half.

As a result, it will be an interesting matchup to see whether the Bears offense gets the better of the Vikings’ defense, or if it’s the other way around and Minnesota’s defensive group shuts down the high-powered Chicago offense.

Vikings’ Dallas Turner will be looking to disrupt the Bears offense and make starting QB Caleb Williams uncomfortable. Ahead of this matchup spoke about the challenges that Chicago’s offense under head coach Ben Johnson presents.

“I feel like Ben Johnson orchestrates the offense very well, utilizing all the weapons that he has over there in Chicago,” Turner told reporters on Sept. 16. “Definitely a well-worn offense, in my opinion. A lot of splash plays, chunk plays, whether it’s on the ground or in the air, but it’s definitely a lot of talent over there on that side.”

Moreover, Turner spoke about the challenges of trying to sack a QB like Williams, given the mobility he brings.

“I feel like he’s definitely the hardest to tackle, if you ask me,” Turner added. “I feel like he doesn’t want to get sacked, and it shows in the escapability and everything like that, but definitely a respected quarterback with his arm and his legs.”

Dallas Turner Gives True Thoughts on Bears’ Caleb Williams

Against the Packers, Turner played 56 snaps, leading to a PFF defensive grade of 81.5. Moreover, he recorded nine pressures, one sack, four QB hits, four hurries, and one forced fumble. Nonetheless, as he mentioned, bringing down Williams will be a challenging task.

While Turner’s goal on Sept. 20 will be to bring down Williams, he also praised the former No. 1 pick, who looks to be even better in Year 2 under Johnson.

“I feel like he’s one of the best in the NFL when it comes to mobility and playmaking ability,” Turner said. “Also, in the games, I feel like he proved a lot of people wrong coming into the NFL and stuff like that. But I feel like it’s a real good challenge, especially as a pass rusher, running and trying to chase a guy like that. But I feel like every quarterback…”

Vikings’ Dallas Turner Gets Praise After Week 1 Win

Turner also recently received recognition for his Week 1 performance against the Packers. Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber had nothing but praise when it came to the edge rusher.

“How many people were watching him specifically today? Just whether or not he can be the guy,” Leber said on the Sept. 13 edition of “Sound the Horn.” “Can he take over for Jonathan Greenard? Did we make a mistake? Was this the right move?

“I’ll tell you definitively right now, [Turner is] the dude. He absolutely is a three-down player. He can play the run. We definitely know he’s got such a quick first step, and he put that on display a lot today.”