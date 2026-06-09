Vikings DC Brian Flores Gets Honest on Big Free Agency Signing

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at an $8.5 million maximum value.

It’s a needed addition for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were a number of UDFA’s of past drafts.

Pierre brings a physical brand of football to a room badly needing cornerback depth. He slots in as the assumed CB3 behind Murphy Jr. and Rodgers Sr.

On Tuesday, Vikings DC Brian Flores spoke quite highly of Pierre.

Vikings DC Brian Flores Praises James Pierre

Flores showered Vikings’ free agency acquisition James Pierre with large praise.

“JP, you know, he’s kind of a pro’s pro. I don’t have anything but really, really positive and good things to say about him. Maturity, professionalism, and then just play on the field. Learning the system, really spends a lot of time with [Josh Metellus], and they go back way before the NFL days. They have a really special bond.

He’s kind of built bonds, chemistry, and vibes with the entire DB group, really the entire defense. He’s a good player, he showcased that in Pittsburgh. I was with him the one year, and he’s a name that I’ve been bringing up for a while. I’m glad we finally got him.”

Pierre is going to be a solid addition to the Vikings’ defense. Flores also emphasized that Pierre is still working to get ahold of the system. However, in due time, the Vikings will be getting a solid contributor out of him for the next two seasons.

GM Nolan Teasley Talks QB Competition

Teasley laid it all out on the table regarding the competition.

“It’s deep. It’s competitive. There’s a lot of talent in there, there’s football experience, there’s upside. And that applies to everybody because of the developers we have at that position. So, iron sharpens iron, may the best man win.

They’re going to compete hard. They’re going to be developed to a really high level because of Coach O’Connell and the offensive football staff.”

Additionally, Teasley had words of praise for Vikings QB Kyler Murray.

“The physical talent is there. He can make all the throws. He can create off-schedule, and this is not a slight to anybody, but this offensive staff and coach O’Connell, that’s the untapped potential. He’s going to realize, I think, another level of development.”

It’s “may the best man win” in Minnesota, and everyone knows it’s likely to be Murray. What will be interesting to watch play out is the McCarthy situation. If Murray wins the job and forces the Vikings to re-sign him, does McCarthy then hit the trade block? What if neither QB works out?