Vikings Defense Set to Face Dolphins Without Star De’Von Achane

The Minnesota Vikings are 3-0 and riding high atop of the NFC North. They are undefeated largely because their defense keeps winning games the hard way. Fresh off a 23-16 victory at Tampa Bay on Sunday, Brian Flores’ unit has allowed just 41 points through three weeks and sits second in the NFL in scoring defense.

Vikings Get It Done With Defense & Special Teams

That latest outing featured another opportunistic afternoon: pressure that produced sacks, a timely interception, and enough stops to let a conservative offense and special teams finish the job. Myles Price added early to the effort with a 1st quarter 86-yard punt return touchdown. That TD would be his first in purple. Minnesota’s defense has 14 sacks already which is #1 in the league , while the run defense ranks among the stingiest in the NFL.

Vikings Next Opponent Faces Tough Injury News

Achane went down early on a first-quarter carry after an awkward tackle. He finished with only three rushes for 17 yards before exiting. The 2025 Pro Bowler had been the centerpiece of Miami’s ground attack after signing a sizable extension in the offseason. Without him, the Dolphins turn to a thinner backfield already dealing with other injuries.

Dolphins Thin Already At Running Back

The Dolphins are already dealing with depth issues with RB2 Jaylen Wright missing the Miami 24-10 loss to the Chiefs with a foot injury. Will Wright be ready for the Vikings on Sunday? If he is not, next up is RB Ollie Gordon II who took over for Achane Sunday. Gordon did leave the field for a period of time for Miami with cramps, but was able to return to the game. Gordon is likely the healthiest of the two.

So how big is the dropoff from Achane to possible starter Ollie Gordon? Well, in the game against the Chiefs, Achane was averaging 5.7 YPC over 3 rushes, and has an added ability as a receiver. Ollie Gordon does not have that elite pass catching ability out of the backfield. He can be used that way, just not as effective as Achane. Gordon in relief of Achane produced a mere 41 yards off 17 carries for 2.4 YPC. He did get into the endzone, but the success in the run game was a steep fall off.

Flo Will Force The Dolphins To Throw The Ball

Flores’ scheme thrives on forcing offenses into obvious passing situations and then attacking. A Dolphins team that has struggled to protect the quarterback and now lacks its most explosive runner faces a defense that has already held two opponents to single-digit scoring. Minnesota’s secondary and linebackers have been physical against the run; they will likely stack the box and dare Miami to beat them through the air. The Vikings are not a high-powered offensive machine this season, but they do not need to be when the defense dictates terms.

Flores has his group playing with the same coordinated aggression that defined his best units. Three games in, that identity is carrying Minnesota. Miami must now invent a new identity on the fly. Facing one of the league’s hottest defenses without Achane makes an already steep climb look steeper. For the Vikings, it is simply another chance to let the defense keep doing what it has done from the opening snap of the season: control the game.

Expect the defense to pad their stats in Week 4, and licking their chops facing a team already reeling and now without their star.

A 4-0 Vikings start is becoming increasingly possible and likely Sunday.