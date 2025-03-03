Vikings’ Expected RB Move Puts Aaron Jones’ Future in Question

Sam Darnold isn’t the only pending Minnesota Vikings free agent the team may have to contend with many competing suitors to re-sign.

The Vikings also have a decision to make on running back Aaron Jones, who is the top running back in Pro Football Focus’ free agency rankings.

Jones, 30, bucked running back regression trends for a player over-the-hill at his position, posting career-highs in carries (255) and yards rushing (1,138). He went over 300 total touches for the first time in his eight-year career and did not miss a game for the third season since entering the league in 2017.

But despite Jones’ best efforts, the Vikings running game faltered late in the season. The offensive line deserves some blame, but Jones also wore down. The Vikings are approaching an offseason where they are expected to overhaul the offensive line with several additions by free agency and the draft, which could coincide with a new approach to the running back room.

The Athletic’s Alec Lewis reported on March 3 that the Vikings want Jones back, but there is also an expectation the team drafts a running back — which could squash the possibility of Jones landing a long-term deal in Minnesota.

“The Vikings want to re-sign Jones, but even if they do, they are seeking more of a by-committee approach,” Lewis wrote in his notes from the NFL Scouting Combine last week. “Expect the Vikings to take a running back in the draft.”

Vikings’ Terms May Not Align With Aaron Jones

Much like Darnold, Jones was a strong addition to Minnesota last year and would be welcomed back, but on the Vikings’ terms.

Minnesota is building toward the future and could use a veteran buffer for a rookie running back, similar to the need to bring in a veteran to protect J.J. McCarthy if he is not ready to start Week 1.

However, Jones could garner a multi-year deal elsewhere that could prove too good a deal to pass up in comparison to the Vikings’ offer.

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline reported that the Vikings are wanting to bring Jones back on a “similar deal” as the one-year, $7 million contract he signed last March.

But if Jones is truly a standalone top free agent, that deal is less alluring if it is only for one year — especially after the former Green Bay Packers convert has touted his desire to retire a Viking.

“I hope to be here until the end of my career,” Jones said in January, per ESPN. “Honestly, this is an excellent place.”

Vikings Interview Ashton Jeanty at NFL Scouting Combine

When it comes to which running back the Vikings might draft in April, the team is leaving no stone unturned.

At the NFL Scouting Combine, Minnesota had a formal interview with Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who is a fringe top-10 pick in consensus mock drafts.

The Vikings only have the 24th overall pick and a pair of fifth-rounders to play with currently. A trade-up would be unlikely for Jeanty is unlikely with that draft capital, and drafting an offensive or defensive lineman or a cornerback is more advisable.

However, this is a deep running back class and Minnesota could find a future starter in Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft.