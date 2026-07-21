Vikings Expected to Release Injury-Riddled TE

The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting situation brewing in their tight end room.

The Vikings made some alterations to the contract of starting tight end T.J. Hockenson. The altered deal lowered his $21.3 million cap hit to $16.3 million. This $5 million cap savings also came with a change to the end of the existing contract. The final year of his deal was deleted from the agreement, making the 2026 season his final run in Minnesota.

Behind Hockenson are Josh Oliver, Benjamin Yurosek, Gavin Bartholomew, Bryson Nesbit, and Marshall Lang. Nesbit and Lang are expected to be trimmed from the final 53-man roster. However, Minnesota will have to decide on TE3. This will likely be between Benjamin Yurosek and Gavin Bartholomew.

According to a recent piece from Sports Illustrated, one man is getting ruled out.

Vikings Expected to Cut Ties with TE Gavin Bartholomew

Chris Schad of Sports Illustrated recently predicted that the Vikings would cut Gavin Bartholomew loose.

“Bartholomew was an intriguing addition as a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft, and there’s a chance he could fight his way onto the roster during training camp. But he also enters this season as a relative unknown thanks to a lower back injury that kept him out his entire rookie season…

…Unfortunately, last year’s injury opened the door for Ben Yurosek. Yurosek didn’t see a ton of action last year, catching two passes for 14 yards, but he was a solid player when called upon, posting a 60.5 overall grade and not allowing a single pressure on 13 pass-blocking snaps per PFF.”

If the former Pitt Panther really is to be released, then it’s an unfortunate tale. Since he missed his entire rookie season due to injury, he never really got a shot. He could potentially make some noise during camp in August. However, Yurosek is likely the better player, and it’s unclear if Minnesota will carry four tight ends onto the 53-man roster.

Minnesota Recommended to Swing Trade for Giants’ CB Deonte Banks

Chris Schad of Sports Illustrated also recently mentioned Giants CB Deonte Banks as a potential trade target for the Minnesota Vikings.

“In his first three seasons with the Giants, Banks has allowed 128 catches for 1,667 yards and 14 touchdowns with two interceptions and 15 pass breakups, and his physical tendencies have led to 21 penalties (eight declined) on 197 career targets according to Pro Football Focus.

Those numbers and the arrival of new head coach John Harbaugh mean it wasn’t a shock when the Giants declined Banks’s fifth-year option last spring. But for a team like the Vikings, who invest in plenty of low-cost fliers at the cornerback position, they may be willing to bring him in and let Brian Flores work his magic in an attempt to revive his career.“

Minnesota may feel comfortable with their CB room as it stands, but they could consider adding another name to the room.