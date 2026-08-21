Vikings’ Explosive Playmaker Put on Notice Amid Roster Decisions

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Wake Forest RB Demond Claiborne in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Claiborne is a very fast and very shifty back, pairing good decision-making with desirable elusiveness. He’s the kind of back that Vikings fans have been yearning for since the days of Dalvin Cook. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are great, but they aren’t the fastest guys.

If Demond Claiborne develops, Minnesota could have a true game-changer. However, recent reports out of camp are that it isn’t all that simple.

Vikings’ Demond Claiborne Listed as ‘Loser’ of Thursday Joint Practice

Jason Harmon of Vikings on SI recapped Minnesota’s Thursday joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens. He provided some winners and some losers, with one of the losers being Demond Claiborne.

“It seems like Demond Claiborne is hopping all over these lists daily, and that’s really the best way to summarize his camp so far.” Those were Harmon’s first words on Claiborne, revealing an up-and-down offseason so far for the rookie back.

Harmon noted that Claiborne’s ball security is a “concern.” He mentioned that the ball security has been a problem all offseason long, but today “really showcased how detrimental it could ultimately be.”

There was some light in the tunnel for Claiborne on Thursday. Jason Harmon mentioned a nice roughly 15-yard-run during 11-on-11s with the second-team unit. That was the extent of the rainbow, as he had a “brutal” fumble on a run a few plays later. It ended up being recovered by the Ravens’ defense.

It’s hard to say that Claiborne won’t make the team yet, but continued ball security issues will make it less likely that he will.

Dallas Turner Shining Brightly in Joint Practices

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports has been watching Dallas Turner closely during joint practices. During the Vikings’ first practice in collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens, Forness detailed the optics of Turner’s drills.

“He blew up a run play in the early portion of team drills and got a sack paired with Levi Drake Rodriguez shortly thereafter. He’s explosive and holding up well at the point of attack, proving that he’s the guy they drafted him to be.

On two-minute drills, Turner continued to get massive pressure on Lamar Jackson. He’s primed to be a monster.”

Forness also shared some words from today’s practice on Turner.

“Yesterday’s recap of joint practices had me gushing over Dallas Turner’s afternoon. He was explosive in a multitude of ways and it continued on Thursday.

Turner’s developed in a nice way across the board. His body composition is much-improved and deploys a very diverse skill set. He got multiple pressures and a couple of sacks on the day, while setting a strong edge against Ronnie Stanley. He’s primed for an explosive season.”

It’s sounding like Dallas Turner is doing exactly what the Vikings need him to do. Minnesota took a huge gamble not only by trading up in the first round back in 2024 to draft Turner, but also by doubling down on him by trading away Jonathan Greenard. He will look to prove their belief in him right.