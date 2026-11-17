What’s With The Elevation Fuss?

Playing in Mexico City in Week 11 Sunday Night Football isn’t a normal matchup between the 7-2 Vikings and the 8-1 49ers. In fact, it’s the first SNF ever played outside the United States. Estadio Azteca sits roughly 7,350 feet above sea level, which is about 2,000 feet higher than Denver’s Empower Field.

We all know the challenge that teams face when playing in Denver. At that elevation, the air is thinner, and recovery takes a little longer when the body is highly active in an NFL game. Players may not notice it immediately, but it tends to show over the course of 4 quarters.

Vikings & Niners Opposite Strategies

The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are tackling the altitude problem from opposite directions. San Francisco is spending the full week in Colorado Springs, practicing at the Air Force Academy’s facility. That facility is at around 6,000 feet. The Niners hope it will better prepare their team before flying into Mexico City on Saturday. San Fran’s head coach Kyle Shanahan thinks the extra days in thinner air should make his team “a couple percent better.” The 49ers did this as well in their 2022 game in Mexico, when they looked fresher than the Cardinals late in the game. Shanahan knows this won’t solve the issue, but he’s hoping it prepares his team better.

Minnesota isn’t traveling anywhere but staying home in Eagan, roughly 900 feet above sea level. Head Coach Kevin O’Connell is treating the week like any other road preparation . They’ll arrive in Mexico City on Saturday just like any other game. Flores talked about managing it in-game with more frequent defensive substitutions. Making sure to keep guys fresh, along with proper hydration and recovery. The Vikings’ defense has been one of the league’s best.

Can Flores Still Employ His Blitz Scheme?

The thinner air in Mexico City could definitely affect the play on the field. Defensive linemen and edge rushers may need more frequent breathers, which is exactly why Flores is emphasizing rotations. The offense will deal with similar issues, but they may also look to try to wear down Minnesota’s blitzing with no-huddle or hurry-up looks that don’t allow for rotations. Blitzing takes a lot of energy. Could that affect how this defense plays Sunday?

Sure, but both teams will need to adjust. Possible that Flores blitzes less late due to it. The offenses will have to deal with it, and special teams will also. The ball travels farther in higher elevations, so that you could see longer punts and even some record field goals in this type of setting. The thin air may make some difference in this game.

Battle For Oxygen & Victory

Neither approach is guaranteed success for either team. The 49ers’ week in Colorado gives them more time to adjust but also keeps them on the road longer and away from their normal routine and pre-game routine. The Vikings’ approach could mean less chance of altitude-related symptoms during the week, but they might feel it more during the game. These are two of the top NFC teams, and the winner is likely able to get a firmer grasp on that top playoff seed.

The battle for oxygen Sunday Night could determine breathing room in a crowded playoff race. Flores and his staff will be trying to keep this blitzing defense in top shape, which means everyone on that defense is likely to see the field Sunday.