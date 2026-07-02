Vikings’ Former Fan-Favorite QB Talks Harrison Smith; ‘There is Fire’

The Minnesota Vikings are waiting on a decision from Harrison Smith, and have been for quite some time.

The Vikings made Smith a post-June 1st release on March 11th, meaning he is currently not on the team. Still, Minnesota is awaiting his decision on whether or not he will return to the team for a 15th season.

Recently, former Vikings QB Kyle Sloter discussed Harrison Smith’s return on a podcast appearance. He sat down for an interview with Steve Hoikkala of The Vikings Playbook podcast, a PurplePTSD production.

Vikings’ Former QB Kyle Sloter Reveals Harrison Smith Details

Hoikkala asked Sloter about his feelings on Harrison Smith.

“I actually talked to Harrison probably daily…we probably didn’t talk too much football and what’s it looking like coming back and this, that, the other…..there is fire. I would say that he just from a a body standpoint as well as mentally, he’s in a place where I think he’s probably moved on. Also, I’ll say this. I don’t think, and I’m not promising anything, I’m not speaking for him.

This this is my guess based on everything: I think that players hate training camp. They hate OTAs. Don’t want to be there for that. Especially veterans, guys that are Hall of Famers, they don’t feel the need to be there. They know the system. They know how to play football at that point in their career. It’s about their body…”

Sloter Doesn’t Say ‘No’ to Harrison Smith Returning

Kyle Sloter began by insinuating that Smith may have “moved on from football”, but the tone then shifted. He began laying out a roadmap for a Harrison Smith return to the Vikings.

“I think he’s kind of somebody that would love to go through training camp in terms of get through it, not be there, go through a couple weeks of the season, and then evaluate where the team is at and can we make a run at it? Are we going to be a competitive team? I think if you’re a competitive team, I think there’s a chance that he is there at some point mid year. Otherwise, I think that he probably stays where he’s at.”

Vikings’ Harrison Smith Could Look to Return Later into Season

If Harrison Smith were to return, the absolute earliest would probably be a bit after training camp. Other than conditioning, there is no need for Smith to be a Vikings’ training camp. He knows how to play football, he knows the defensive system. Why would he want to go through camp?

The possibility that Smith holds out to see if the Vikings are competitive team around the halfway mark of the season is a real possibility. Minnesota would certainly leave a spot open for Harrison, and there could be some under-the-table deal between Smith and the Vikings for this to be the scenario in which he returns.